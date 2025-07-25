Sam Smith Drops New Single ‘To Be Free’ After Five-Year Break From Music

Sam Smith released their latest single, "To Be Free," on July 24. The stripped-down track marks their second release of 2025. A single guitar backs Smith's raw vocals, with a gospel choir adding depth to the sound.

On Tuesday, the artist announced on Instagram that they'll be dropping the track that's "more than special" to them. Reportedly, they've been waiting half a decade to unveil the track wth fans.

"I wrote this song with my dear friend Simon Aldred. It's one vocal and guitar take from start to finish, made complete by the beautiful injection of the incredible choir we've been working with across this new project," wrote Smith in the caption.

Written five years ago, the song speaks of finding light in dark times: "Pray your heart be lighter/ Brave and free like mine/ Floating like a feather/ Hope waits down the line." Smith kept the track private until now, only sharing a few snippets on Instagram.

The music video shows people dancing in a dimly lit bar. This stands in stark contrast to the bare, acoustic sound. Before the release, Smith shared clips from studio sessions on their social feeds.

"This is the sam we fell in love with," one fan commented online, as reported by Pink News. Another fan wrote, "And just like that... a kiss of heaven," while a third commenter added, "This song is about to go platinum in my house."

The single follows their Valentine's Day release "Love Is a Stillness" and 2023's Gloria album. Now based in New York, Smith chose the Hudson River as the backdrop for the single's art. Since moving, they started The Pink House — a group making safe spaces for LGBTQ+ people.

This also marks Smith's first solo work since "Unholy" with Kim Petras topped charts two years ago. Between releases, they sang at the BBC Proms and worked with other musicians.