Mecklenburg County Puts on Free Film Festival To Celebrate ADA’s 35th Anniversary

A three-day film celebration hits Charlotte this weekend as Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation marks 35 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act became law.

The Lights, Camera, Access! The Film Festival starts with an outdoor screening at Park Road Park on Friday. Movie fans can grab snacks from food trucks before The Unbreakable Boy starts at 9 p.m.

Saturday's events run from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Eastway Regional Recreation Center. Inside screenings include Turning Red at 2 p.m., followed by Finding Dory at 4 p.m. Both films offer sensory-friendly settings.

Arts experts meet at 6 p.m. to discuss disability rights. The talk brings together Matthews Playhouse's Sarah Baumgardner, Charlotte is Creative's Tim Miner, and UNC Charlotte's Liz Paradis from Robinson Hall, as noted by WCNC. As night falls, Out of My Mind plays under the stars at 9 p.m.

Northern Regional Recreation Center hosts the final day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. "Luca" screens at 2 p.m. in a space set up for viewers with sensory needs.

Each film tells stories of strength and success, with characters who face and beat challenges. Special features at each showing make the movies easy to watch for all guests.

The event spans three spots across Charlotte. Day one starts at Park Road Park, moves to Eastway Regional Recreation Center, then wraps up at Northern Regional Recreation Center.