‘E! News’ Canceled Again as E! Shifts Focus

Kayla Morgan
Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester attend the People + Chain Celebrate People Magazine's 50th Anniversary event at Chain House on September 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images

“E! News” is coming to an end (again).

The celebrity-focused show, which has been a staple of pop culture reporting for decades, will stop airing new episodes after September 25, according to Variety and other reports. The decision comes as E! prepares to separate from NBCUniversal and become part of Versant, a new publicly traded company formerly known as SpinCo.

This marks the second major cancellation for the program. “E! News” first went off the air in 2020, returned in 2022 as a late-night show, and is now being canceled again just three years later.

A Shift Toward Digital

The cancellation was reportedly made by the E! network itself. A source familiar with the decision told Variety that the move comes as E! looks to expand its brand on digital and social platforms, where audiences are increasingly consuming entertainment news.

Because “E! News” currently airs at 11 p.m., the network feels that format no longer fits how viewers engage with breaking news and celebrity updates.

With 87 million followers across its digital platforms, E! reportedly plans to continue delivering content, but in ways that match the speed and format of modern news consumption.

What Happens to the Staff?

According to the outlet, E! informed about 20 employees of the cancellation on Thursday morning. Some of the show’s on-air correspondents may stay on with Versant, though details on new roles haven’t been confirmed.

In the meantime, new episodes will continue airing until the final show in late September. Thursday’s broadcast will be a repeat.

What Else Is Staying on E!?

Even as “E! News” ends, the network will still offer original programming. Shows like “Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind” and “Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour” remain in rotation. Upcoming series include “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane” and “E!’s Dirty Rotten Scandals.”

E! will also continue red carpet coverage through its “Live From E!” broadcasts. The Critics Choice Awards will air on the network on January 4.

While this may be the end of the “E! News” era, the brand’s coverage of pop culture is shifting, not stopping.

E! NetworkTV
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
