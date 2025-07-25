‘E! News’ Canceled Again as E! Shifts Focus
“E! News” is coming to an end (again).
The celebrity-focused show, which has been a staple of pop culture reporting for decades, will stop airing new episodes after September 25, according to Variety and other reports. The decision comes as E! prepares to separate from NBCUniversal and become part of Versant, a new publicly traded company formerly known as SpinCo.
This marks the second major cancellation for the program. “E! News” first went off the air in 2020, returned in 2022 as a late-night show, and is now being canceled again just three years later.
A Shift Toward Digital
The cancellation was reportedly made by the E! network itself. A source familiar with the decision told Variety that the move comes as E! looks to expand its brand on digital and social platforms, where audiences are increasingly consuming entertainment news.
Because “E! News” currently airs at 11 p.m., the network feels that format no longer fits how viewers engage with breaking news and celebrity updates.
With 87 million followers across its digital platforms, E! reportedly plans to continue delivering content, but in ways that match the speed and format of modern news consumption.
What Happens to the Staff?
According to the outlet, E! informed about 20 employees of the cancellation on Thursday morning. Some of the show’s on-air correspondents may stay on with Versant, though details on new roles haven’t been confirmed.
In the meantime, new episodes will continue airing until the final show in late September. Thursday’s broadcast will be a repeat.
What Else Is Staying on E!?
Even as “E! News” ends, the network will still offer original programming. Shows like “Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind” and “Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour” remain in rotation. Upcoming series include “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane” and “E!’s Dirty Rotten Scandals.”
E! will also continue red carpet coverage through its “Live From E!” broadcasts. The Critics Choice Awards will air on the network on January 4.
While this may be the end of the “E! News” era, the brand’s coverage of pop culture is shifting, not stopping.