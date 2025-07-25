Charlotte Kicks Off $55M Pilot Program To Improve Transportation in Key Neighborhoods

Charlotte plans to spend $55 million on transportation fixes in two test areas through 2027. Voters backed the capital bond plan that will boost access in Far East - Harrisburg and Arrowood sections.

Out of 22 spots marked for future work, officials picked these two zones as test cases. The choice lets them try fresh methods in both homes and shops. Some streets need new sidewalks, while others lack proper signals.

City staff studied traffic patterns and street conditions to spot trouble spots. Each area will see both big and small changes: from new crosswalks to wider roads where cars often back up.

Instead of fixing one thing at a time, workers will tackle multiple issues at once. They'll match solutions to what each street needs most, whether it's better bus stops or safer turns.

This test run marks the start of something bigger. If these first projects work well, similar fixes will spread to other parts of town. The city wants to learn what works best before spending more money.

Want to know more? Send an email to CharlotteDOT@CharlotteNC.gov or call 704-336-4119. Staff can tell you what's planned for your street.

By starting small, the city can watch how well each fix works. Success in these first areas will show the way forward.

This marks a shift in how Charlotte handles street projects. Instead of scattered fixes, they're taking a focused look at whole areas that need help.