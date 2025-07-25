Best Songs of All Time: Iconic Songs Originally Meant for Other Artists

Many of the most famous songs in history were never meant for the singers who made them famous. These songs found new life in unexpected hands, whether it was through last-minute reassignments or surprise covers. Come with us as we look into how fate, timing, and artistic intuition turned these hidden gems into songs that will be remembered for generations.

1. "Nothing Compares 2 U" — Sinead O'Connor

Prince wrote "Nothing Compares 2 U" for his side project The Family in 1985, but it didn't get a lot of attention until Sinead O'Connor covered it in 1990. Her raw, tear-streaked performance and minimalist music video captured hearts around the world.

The song spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in multiple countries. Billboard later named it the top song of the 1990s. O'Connor became a unique voice in pop history with her eerie rendition, which transformed a forgotten song into a cultural moment.

2. "I Will Always Love You" — Whitney Houston

In 1973, Dolly Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You" as a heartfelt goodbye to her mentor Porter Wagoner. It became Whitney Houston's signature song when she reimagined it for the soundtrack of The Bodyguard nearly 20 years later, showcasing a powerful vocal performance.

Houston's rendition, which was released in 1992, became the best-selling single by a female artist and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks. In addition to winning two GRAMMY Awards, the song reportedly brought in $10 million for Parton, who subsequently donated a portion of the proceeds to a Black Nashville community in Houston's honor.

3. "Respect" — Aretha Franklin

Originally recorded by Otis Redding in 1965 as a plea from a man to his partner, "Respect" took on a whole new meaning when Aretha Franklin covered it in 1967. She flipped the script, added iconic lines such as "R-E-S-P-E-C-T" and "Sock it to me," turning it into an anthem of female empowerment and civil rights.

Franklin became famous thanks to her audacious and heartfelt performance, which reinterpreted the song's meaning. Her rendition became a timeless classic that still has an impact on audiences today, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. "All Along the Watchtower" — Jimi Hendrix

Although Bob Dylan composed and recorded "All Along the Watchtower" for his 1967 album John Wesley Harding, Jimi Hendrix is credited with making the song a timeless classic. Driven by his dazzling guitar work, Hendrix's 1968 version turned the acoustic original into a psychedelic rock masterpiece.

The cover swiftly became the standard version and peaked at No. 20 on the charts. Dylan later used Hendrix's arrangement in his own live performances after praising Hendrix's rendition. It's still a brilliant illustration of how a fantastic cover can make a song legendary.

5. "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" — Marvin Gaye

"I Heard It Through the Grapevine" had already been recorded by a number of Motown groups, such as Gladys Knight & the Pips and The Miracles, before Marvin Gaye made it famous. Although Gaye recorded his version in 1967, it wasn't made public until the end of 1968.

His eerie, soulful rendition resonated with listeners and became the No. 1 song in the U.S. and the U.K. Gaye's version, which featured Motown's multi-layered production and his rich vocal range, became the standard version. The song's journey through different artists showed how creative the Motown era was.

6. "Halo" — Beyoncé

Ryan Tedder and Evan Bogart wrote "Halo" for Leona Lewis, but it ended up being one of Beyoncé's most popular songs. The soaring ballad, which was included on her 2009 album I Am... Sasha Fierce, demonstrated the depth of her emotions and vocal range.

It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, won a GRAMMY for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and has since been certified 11 times Platinum in the U.S. Beyoncé's performance gave the song a radiant vulnerability that turned it into a modern pop classic.

7. "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" — Cyndi Lauper

Robert Hazard wrote and recorded "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" in 1979 from a male point of view. Cyndi Lauper completely changed the meaning when she reworked it for her 1983 debut album, She's So Unusual.

Her vibrant, feminist take became an instant hit, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts in 10 countries. She became an MTV star thanks to the lighthearted, inexpensive music video. Decades later, with over a billion YouTube views, Lauper's version remains a joyful anthem of female empowerment and enduring pop brilliance.

8. "Tainted Love" — Soft Cell

Gloria Jones originally recorded the Northern soul song "Tainted Love" in 1964, but it was largely overlooked. It was given a moody, electronic twist by the British synth-pop duo Soft Cell in 1981, which helped to define the decade's sound.

Slowing the tempo and swapping guitars for synthesizers, they turned the song into a global hit. It peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 in a number of countries. Soft Cell's version gave the song new life and helped usher in the era of New Wave and synth-pop dominance.

9. "Hurt" — Johnny Cash

Trent Reznor wrote and recorded "Hurt" for Nine Inch Nails in 1994. It was a raw look at pain and addiction. Johnny Cash sang the song again in 2002, near the end of his life. He turned it into a sad song about death and regret.

His stripped-down version, along with a powerful music video, shocked both fans and critics. The cover earned both GRAMMY and Country Music Association awards and introduced Cash's legacy to a new generation. The song no longer felt like Reznor's, who acknowledged that he was profoundly moved.

10. "Red Red Wine" — UB40

"Red Red Wine" was first written and recorded by Neil Diamond in 1967 as a gentle pop ballad. Later covered by Jamaican artist Tony Tribe, the British band UB40 covered Tribe's version of "Red, Red Wine" in 1983, unaware that Neil Diamond had originally performed the song. UB40's version brought laid-back island vibes, complete with toasting verses and a relaxed groove.

It became a worldwide hit, peaked at No. 1 in several nations, and solidified UB40's legacy in pop culture. Paradoxically, Diamond later gave the cover high marks and even did a UB40-style performance. The song's success proved how genre blending can give old songs vibrant new life.

The Enduring Allure of Cover Songs