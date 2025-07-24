Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: July 25-July 27

Charlotte wraps up July with a weekend full of flavor, fun, and unforgettable moments. From Camden Commons' family-friendly street party to Queen's Feast dining adventures across the city, there's something for every taste. Wrestling fans can catch Sting at Big Time Wrestling, while music lovers have their pick between Weird Al, outlaw country legends, and more. Whether you're into food, festivals, or full-throttle entertainment, Charlotte's activities this weekend deliver it all.

Camden Commons

What: Neighborhood block party

Neighborhood block party When: Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: South End's main street, Camden Road, Charlotte — Street will be closed

South End's main street, Camden Road, Charlotte — Street will be closed Cost: Free

Camden Commons returns to the South End this summer, transforming Camden Road into a lively neighborhood block party filled with fun for all ages. Explore local small businesses, play oversized games, snap Instagram-worthy photos, and unwind with friends in a festive outdoor setting. Whether you're in the mood to compete or relax with great food and drinks, there's something for everyone. Free and family-friendly, Camden Commons invites the community to come together, celebrate local culture, and make lasting memories.

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

What: Flavorful tour of Charlotte

Flavorful tour of Charlotte When: Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 27, 2025

Friday, July 18, through Sunday, July 27, 2025 Where: Various participating restaurants across Charlotte

Various participating restaurants across Charlotte Cost: $30 to $50 per person

Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week offers a flavorful tour of the metro Charlotte area with multicourse prix fixe menus at top local restaurants. With price points ranging from $30 to $50 per person, diners can explore a wide variety of cuisines — from sushi and steak to Cuban and Southern fare — at locations across Uptown, South End, Ballantyne, and beyond. While dinner is the main draw, select spots also offer lunch specials. Reservations are recommended, and menus may vary based on availability.

Big Time Wrestling: Sting

What: Eight matches and meet-and-greet with WWE Hall of Famer, Sting

Eight matches and meet-and-greet with WWE Hall of Famer, Sting When: Friday, July 25, 2025, with the meet-and-greet from 5 to 8 p.m. and show from 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 25, 2025, with the meet-and-greet from 5 to 8 p.m. and show from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte

Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $29

Big Time Wrestling takes over Truist Field as the Charlotte Knights welcome WWE Hall of Famer Sting for one of his final appearances in full gear. With the ring set at home plate, fans will experience eight action-packed matches featuring wrestling legends and rising stars. Sting, a 26-time champion and four-time Most Popular Wrestler of the Year, calls Charlotte a special place in wrestling history. VIP, luxury suite, and various seating options are available, with autograph opportunities and a special meet-and-greet with Sting offered separately through BTWTIX.com.

Other Events