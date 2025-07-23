ContestsEvents
Turn It Up: Katy Perry’s Self-Love Anthems That Still Hit Hard

Katy Perry’s biggest hits became confidence boosters, helping fans power through hard days with lyrics that feel like a battle cry.

Kayla Morgan
The musician Katy Perry sings during the children's concert at the Washington Convention Center to celebrate military families on January 19, 2013 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

There's the “you got this” text from your best friend, and that lyric from Katy Perry that gets you going. Her songs "Firework" and "Roar" didn’t just dominate the charts in the 2010s; they gave people the words to stand tall when things felt shaky.

That Moment When You Need a Hype Track

It’s Thursday. You just spilled coffee (again), failed your big test, and got left on read by your crush twice. Confidence level: dangerously low.

So you blast "Roar." Suddenly, you’re not just picking up your bag; you’re rising from the ashes of your rough day with the “eye of the tiger.” Or you throw on "Firework" and air-punch your way through your day like a warrior made of glitter and spite.

Because when nothing’s going your way, sometimes the only thing to do is dance it out with a song that makes you feel powerful again.

A Spark You Already Had: "Firework"

Released in 2010, "Firework" became an instant classic. The opening lines: “Do you ever feel already buried deep? / Six feet under screams but no one seems to hear a thing?” made people feel seen, especially anyone who’d ever felt invisible or unsure of themselves.

Then came the part that turned quiet listeners into confident belters: “Cause baby, you’re a firework / Come on, show ‘em what you’re worth.”

In an interview with Billboard, Perry explained that the song was inspired by a conversation about mortality; how people want to be remembered, and how everyone has something special inside them. She turned that into a beat-heavy celebration of individuality.

It paid off. The song lit up playlists, graduation ceremonies, and awkward middle school talent shows across the globe.

A Roar That Doesn’t Back Down

By the time "Roar" came out in 2013, Perry had already proven she could deliver a power anthem. But this time, it felt more personal and more like a comeback.

“I used to bite my tongue and hold my breath,” she confesses in the opening line. But that changes quickly, as the chorus makes clear: “I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter / Dancing through the fire / ‘Cause I am a champion, and you’re gonna hear me roar.”

Why We’re Still Singing

It’s been over a decade, but "Roar" and "Firework" still get cranked up at pep rallies, blasted in bedrooms, and belted in cars. They’re not just catchy, they’re comforting. They say what a lot of us wish we could say to ourselves: You’re strong. You’re enough. You’ve got this.

Katy Perry gave us more than songs. She gave us a soundtrack for the moments when we’re trying to be brave, even if we don’t feel it yet. And sometimes, that’s all we need: a beat, a voice, and a reason to believe in ourselves again.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
