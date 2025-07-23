Turn It Up: Katy Perry’s Self-Love Anthems That Still Hit Hard

There's the “you got this” text from your best friend, and that lyric from Katy Perry that gets you going. Her songs "Firework" and "Roar" didn’t just dominate the charts in the 2010s; they gave people the words to stand tall when things felt shaky.

That Moment When You Need a Hype Track

It’s Thursday. You just spilled coffee (again), failed your big test, and got left on read by your crush twice. Confidence level: dangerously low.

So you blast "Roar." Suddenly, you’re not just picking up your bag; you’re rising from the ashes of your rough day with the “eye of the tiger.” Or you throw on "Firework" and air-punch your way through your day like a warrior made of glitter and spite.

Because when nothing’s going your way, sometimes the only thing to do is dance it out with a song that makes you feel powerful again.

A Spark You Already Had: "Firework"

Released in 2010, "Firework" became an instant classic. The opening lines: “Do you ever feel already buried deep? / Six feet under screams but no one seems to hear a thing?” made people feel seen, especially anyone who’d ever felt invisible or unsure of themselves.

Then came the part that turned quiet listeners into confident belters: “Cause baby, you’re a firework / Come on, show ‘em what you’re worth.”

In an interview with Billboard, Perry explained that the song was inspired by a conversation about mortality; how people want to be remembered, and how everyone has something special inside them. She turned that into a beat-heavy celebration of individuality.

It paid off. The song lit up playlists, graduation ceremonies, and awkward middle school talent shows across the globe.

A Roar That Doesn’t Back Down

By the time "Roar" came out in 2013, Perry had already proven she could deliver a power anthem. But this time, it felt more personal and more like a comeback.

“I used to bite my tongue and hold my breath,” she confesses in the opening line. But that changes quickly, as the chorus makes clear: “I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter / Dancing through the fire / ‘Cause I am a champion, and you’re gonna hear me roar.”

Why We’re Still Singing

It’s been over a decade, but "Roar" and "Firework" still get cranked up at pep rallies, blasted in bedrooms, and belted in cars. They’re not just catchy, they’re comforting. They say what a lot of us wish we could say to ourselves: You’re strong. You’re enough. You’ve got this.