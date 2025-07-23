ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kevin Jonas Sr. Purchases Part of Jonas Brothers’ Music Catalog

The Jonas Brothers sold part of their music catalog to their father, Kevin Sr., as a way to preserve their legacy.

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&amp;T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kevin Jonas Sr. has always been more than just a supportive parent; he was there from the beginning, helping guide the Jonas Brothers’ rise to fame. Now, he’s taken on a new role in their careers: buyer of their music catalog.

On Tuesday, July 22, it was announced that Kevin Sr. had officially purchased a portion of the Jonas Brothers’ publishing and recording rights. The deal was made using funds from a $300 million debt package backed by Corrum Capital, Bardin Hill, Cliffwater, and One William Street, according to Billboard. The price of the acquisition hasn’t been made public.

The rights he purchased include material from the band’s more recent years, such as The Album and Happiness Begins, as well as their upcoming record, Greetings from Your Hometown, which is set to be released on August 8. The deal also covers stand-alone singles like “Like It’s Christmas” and “Remember This,” according to Rolling Stone.

Kevin Sr. explained to his sons that this was more than a business deal; it was personal. “I don’t know that anybody can love your music any more than I do or be any more proud of you,” he said, as reported by Billboard. “I am not asking for less than the purchase price but for consideration of the passion I’ll bring to keeping your legacy thriving.”

A former musician himself, Kevin Sr. helped launch his sons' careers, co-managing them in their early years and founding Jonas Entertainment Group, which now includes Jonas Group Publishing, Red Van Records, and the talent management arm Jonas Group Entertainment.

Back in 2012, the Jonas Brothers made the bold decision to leave Disney’s Hollywood Records and buy back their master recordings and publishing rights. Since then, they’ve controlled their own music business. In a statement released after this new sale, the brothers said selling these rights to the company founded by their dad “feels like coming full circle,” as reported by Billboard.

Even with this new arrangement, the Jonas Brothers still own their earlier albums, including It’s About Time from 2006, Jonas Brothers from 2007, A Little Bit Longer from 2008, and Lines, Vines and Trying Times from 2009.

With Greetings from Your Hometown set to release on August 8, this new chapter isn’t just about business. It’s about keeping the music and the legacy in trusted hands.

jonas brothers
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Harry Styles performs onstage during Harry Styles: Live On Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on June 21, 2018 in New York City.
MusicHarry Styles’ Hit Songs: How ‘70s Rock and ‘80s Pop Shape His Distinctive SoundMegan Zahnd
Lady Gaga attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards wearing a black gown
MusicLike a Pro! Lady Gaga Recovers After Stumbling Mid-ConcertYvette Dela Cruz
A split image of Drake performing onstage during the 2017 Adult Swim Upfront Party at Terminal 5 on the left and Kendrick Lamar performing onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on the right.
MusicDrake and Kendrick Lamar Could Testify in UMG Defamation CaseQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect