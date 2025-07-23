Kevin Jonas Sr. Purchases Part of Jonas Brothers’ Music Catalog

Kevin Jonas Sr. has always been more than just a supportive parent; he was there from the beginning, helping guide the Jonas Brothers’ rise to fame. Now, he’s taken on a new role in their careers: buyer of their music catalog.

On Tuesday, July 22, it was announced that Kevin Sr. had officially purchased a portion of the Jonas Brothers’ publishing and recording rights. The deal was made using funds from a $300 million debt package backed by Corrum Capital, Bardin Hill, Cliffwater, and One William Street, according to Billboard. The price of the acquisition hasn’t been made public.

The rights he purchased include material from the band’s more recent years, such as The Album and Happiness Begins, as well as their upcoming record, Greetings from Your Hometown, which is set to be released on August 8. The deal also covers stand-alone singles like “Like It’s Christmas” and “Remember This,” according to Rolling Stone.

Kevin Sr. explained to his sons that this was more than a business deal; it was personal. “I don’t know that anybody can love your music any more than I do or be any more proud of you,” he said, as reported by Billboard. “I am not asking for less than the purchase price but for consideration of the passion I’ll bring to keeping your legacy thriving.”

A former musician himself, Kevin Sr. helped launch his sons' careers, co-managing them in their early years and founding Jonas Entertainment Group, which now includes Jonas Group Publishing, Red Van Records, and the talent management arm Jonas Group Entertainment.

Back in 2012, the Jonas Brothers made the bold decision to leave Disney’s Hollywood Records and buy back their master recordings and publishing rights. Since then, they’ve controlled their own music business. In a statement released after this new sale, the brothers said selling these rights to the company founded by their dad “feels like coming full circle,” as reported by Billboard.

Even with this new arrangement, the Jonas Brothers still own their earlier albums, including It’s About Time from 2006, Jonas Brothers from 2007, A Little Bit Longer from 2008, and Lines, Vines and Trying Times from 2009.