Justin Bieber's new album, Swag, made an impactful debut, hitting first place on music charts in over 100 countries. The release marks his tenth time reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and his 50th hit on the Billboard Global 200 charts.

The record broke streaming records in 2025. Two tracks, "Daisies" and "All I Can Take," took the top spot on major platforms. The album now leads charts across genres, including R&B albums and Pop charts.

Not to be outdone, "All I Can Take" is another track that shot up to first place on some charts. The wins of both songs pushed Swag into new territory.

Fans across the world can't get enough. From the US to Japan, Brazil to Germany, the music resonates with people. More people are listening to this album in its first week than any other Bieber release.

The numbers tell a clear story of the type of buzz only the "Beauty and a Beat" singer can generate. The music crosses borders and brings people together. Whether on phones, computers, or car radios, Swag finds its way to listeners.

As StupidDope puts it, "The power of SWAG lies not just in its commercial success but in its creative cohesion. Every song feels intentional, every beat polished. Bieber's voice carries with it the maturity of an artist who's seen the highs and lows of global fame and used those experiences to craft music that resonates on a universal level."