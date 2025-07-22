Novant Health To Spend $11M Growing Doctor Training Program in Charlotte

A major push to train more doctors kicks off at Presbyterian Medical Center. The $11 million investment aims to boost resident numbers from six to 100 within eight years.

"Welcoming more graduate medical students into our community is not only an investment in medicine, but in the city of Charlotte," said Dr. Sid Fletcher, president of Novant's Charlotte region, according to the Journal Now.

The expansion adds four medical training tracks: surgery, internal medicine, women's health, and brain studies. A new city-focused track joins the current family medicine program.

Inside Presbyterian's medical tower, workers will transform 30,000 square feet into spaces for teaching, patient care, and staff offices. The first class starts their training in 2027.

"Our hope is our residents will be empowered to put down roots and join our workforce, touching the lives of thousands of patients who call Charlotte home," Fletcher said.

Most doctors stick around after training. About half stay with the medical system, while two-thirds remain in North Carolina to practice medicine.

This growth stems from Novant's work with UNC Health at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, which they acquired in 2021. Starting this year, medical students from UNC will train at Presbyterian.

Students rotate through six key areas of medicine. They spend eight weeks learning about family care, operations, adult health, children's medicine, women's health, and mental health.

Training takes between three and five years, based on the medical field. The programs target areas where Charlotte needs more medical experts.