How Sabrina Carpenter Blends Classic Love Song Themes With Modern Twists

Sabrina Carpenter reimagines classic love song themes with a flirty, fresh energy that resonates with today’s generation of pop fans.

Kayla Morgan
Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to love songs—but the way she writes them? That’s what makes her stand out. Her recent chart-toppers like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” feel instantly catchy, but behind the pop shimmer, there’s something more classic going on: big feelings, big drama, and even bigger declarations of love. Think vintage pop, but with a wink.

In her cover story for Interview Magazine, Carpenter explained that she often draws on “extreme scenarios” when writing. “Sometimes it’s almost like I write things that I don’t feel yet, but I know I will,” she said. “And then when I go through it, I’m like, ‘That’s so weird. I wrote this six months ago, and now I’m living it.’”

Old-School Love, Rewritten

Take “Please Please Please.” It’s basically a classic plea in a relationship: Don’t embarrass me. But she flips it with sass and self-awareness. She’s not just begging, she’s setting a boundary with a catchy hook. It’s like if The Ronettes were writing for 2025, with a side of sarcasm.

Even her playful hit “Espresso” is full of that retro-sparkle-meets-modern-girl energy. The song’s flirty confidence feels like something out of a 1960s pop hit, but the language is unmistakably today. "That's that me espresso" is cheeky, bold, and totally self-aware, a new kind of love song where the girl’s not just singing about being in love, she’s in control of the story.

A New Kind of Love Songwriter

Carpenter’s music takes the classic ups and downs of romance, obsession, heartbreak, and longing, and tells them from a perspective that feels powerful, not passive. She plays with drama and exaggeration, but always with a wink.

As she told Vanity Fair, “There’s something so timeless about dramatizing love and heartbreak... but doing it in a way that makes people laugh and cry at the same time.”

So, whether she’s channeling a 1960s girl group or spinning a modern viral hit, Sabrina Carpenter knows that love—messy, funny, thrilling—never goes out of style.

Sabrina Carpenter
