Charlotte Venues Welcome 18 Big Music Acts July 21-27

Eight music spots across Charlotte will light up with 18 shows in a packed week of performances. The seven-day stretch brings a mix of rock, metal, jazz, and country to stages big and small.

At PNC Music Pavilion, three major acts take the stage. Russ leads Tuesday's show with Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio. The weekend brings Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan for the Outlaw Music Festival, followed by the thunderous Summer of Loud metal event.

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre hosts back-to-back nights of music. Southern rockers Whiskey Myers start the run on Thursday. The next night sees alt-rock icons Goo Goo Dolls share the stage with Dashboard Confessional. Master of parody "Weird Al" Yankovic caps off their schedule Saturday.

The Fillmore's stage shakes twice this week. British metalcore band Architects strike on Monday. The Summer Slaughter Tour storms in on Wednesday, with Hatebreed at the helm.

Jazz fans can catch smooth vocalist Lindsey Webster at Middle C Jazz. She'll play two sets each on Friday and Saturday, at 6:30 and 8:45.

Knight Theatre brings rock to the center stage. Jakob Dylan leads The Wallflowers on Tuesday, while Ryan Adams brings his Heartbreaker '25 World Tour the next night.

The Underground pulses with hip-hop as EST Gee performs Thursday. Hudson Westbrook takes over Friday. At Ovens Auditorium, Intocable brings their Tejano sounds Friday night.

Small venues pack big talent. Evening Muse hosts pop group BBMAK Saturday. Visulite Theatre turns back time with their Watkins Glen Summer Jam '73 tribute. Amos' Southend rocks with Caligula Blushed, while Chuck Prophet closes out Sunday at Neighborhood Theatre.