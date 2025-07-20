This Day in Top 40 History: July 20

On July 20, 1999, after a banner year, The Rolling Stones reported a gross income of $377 million. The band had spent nearly two years touring, played to over five million adoring fans, and only had 20 shows that weren't sold out. Continue reading for more Top 40 history from July 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 20 saw the release of several groundbreaking hits that had a significant impact on the music industry:

1965: "Do You Believe in Magic?" by The Lovin' Spoonful was released in the U.S. The song became a Top 10 hit, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, and reached the Top 40 again in 1978 when Shaun Cassidy brought out a cover.

Cultural Milestones

Some moments in music history on July 19 are particularly iconic:

1940: Billboard magazine published its first singles chart. It included separate listings for songs based on different metrics, a significant development in tracking music popularity.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances often leave a strong impression on the audience:

1975: Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run tour opened in Providence, Rhode Island. Accompanied by the E Street Band, these concerts established the Springsteen persona we know and love today.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Events from July 20 reveal the challenges and constant changes artists face:

1974: Van Morrison, The Allman Brothers Band, The Doobie Brothers, and more were in the lineup for the inaugural The Bucolic Frolic rock concert in Knebworth, England. The ticket price was a mere £2.75, equal to about $38 today.

