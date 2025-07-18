New Book Takes Deep Dive into Taylor Swift’s Musical Journey Through 11 Albums

A new 192-page book examining Taylor Swift's music hits stores on October 7. Three music critics team up in Taylor Swift: Album by Album to track her path from country roots to global stardom.

The book breaks down each of her eleven studio albums, including her latest, The Tortured Poets Department. Writers Kase Wickman, Joanna Weiss, and Moira McAvoy stick to musical analysis instead of tabloid tales. Their sharp focus cuts through the noise to study what makes her songs work.

The chapters flow chronologically through her discography. A key section tackles her fight to regain the rights to her master recordings after her former music manager sold them all. Music industry veterans also add their views, while photos mark the different eras in her career.

According to PR Newswire, "this book traces her megahits and surprise vault tracks, examines her genre-defying versatility, deciphers the Easter eggs woven into her lyrics, and marvels at the many bridges and hooks."

The authors shine a light on Swift's groundbreaking achievements. She broke records as the youngest artist to top country charts. Later, Billboard crowned her their first Woman of the Decade. Her business savviness helped her win back control of her early work.

Want to pre-order the book? It's available now on Amazon. With $30, readers get 175 photos spread across its pages. Motorbooks, under The Quarto Group, shows fans the craft behind her hits.

The writers have solid credentials, so fans expect the book to be a high-quality tell-all about the 35-year-old's music career. Wickman's work appears in The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Weiss writes for The Atlantic and Politico, and McAvoy promotes shows in D.C.

Hidden clues pepper her lyrics. The "Love Story" singer usually has patterns and hooks that link her songs across albums, which the book is going to cover comprehensively.