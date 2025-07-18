MGK’s Excitement for Pete Davidson’s Baby Has Us Dreaming of Epic Playdates

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad—and no one seems more excited than his longtime bestie, Machine Gun Kelly.

Davidson’s girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday (July 16), sharing a cozy set of photos that included a close-up of their baby’s ultrasound and sweet moments of the couple soaking up the magic of starting a family. Fans flooded the comments with joy, but one comment stole the show:

“These playdates bout to hittttt,” wrote MGK, whose own daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, was born just three months ago with ex Megan Fox.

It was exactly the kind of chaotic-best-friend energy you’d expect from the “Tickets to My Downfall” rocker. And if MGK’s already imagining playdates, fans are more than ready to join in. After all, the thought of these two unpredictable, lovable stars navigating fatherhood side-by-side is just too good.

Let’s be real—if Pete Davidson and MGK started hosting baby playdates, they’d probably be unlike anything we've ever seen. Imagine the two of them showing up in full dad mode, diaper bags slung over their shoulders like designer accessories, absolutely winging it but doing it with heart. The possibilities are endless, and fans are already dreaming up the wildest, most adorable scenes.

First, there’s the obvious: matching Baby Björns. You just know MGK would rock a neon pink one with metal studs while Pete wears one that looks like a hoodie. And of course, both babies would be chilling like rockstars as their dads push strollers down Venice Beach or through Central Park.

Then picture “baby band practice” at MGK’s house. He’s gently strumming a lullaby on his electric guitar while Pete reads Dr. Seuss in a dramatic voice. The babies aren’t really paying attention, but that’s not the point. There’s finger painting happening in the background, and someone’s dog keeps stealing baby socks.

And when summer rolls around? You know these two would throw legendary backyard cookouts. There’d be inflatable pools, rainbow sprinkle cupcakes, bubble machines, and MGK DJing a toddler-friendly remix of "Bloody Valentine" while Pete attempts to grill something (poorly) and burns the hot dogs. Elsie and Megan would be effortlessly cool, sipping lemonade and rolling their eyes—but secretly loving every minute of it.

Halloween? An instant viral moment. Pete and MGK would go all in on a family costume theme. One year, they're dressed as a punk-rock band with babies in tiny leather jackets. The next, maybe they go full Teletubbies. They don’t hold back—and the internet eats it up.

And let’s not forget the baby gifts. MGK would probably show up with a glow-in-the-dark pacifier shaped like a guitar pick. Pete might bring over a baby onesie with a hand-drawn cartoon of the two of them on it, complete with “Uncle Kells” scrawled in crayon font. It’s chaotic. It’s heartfelt. It’s completely on brand.

A Whole Lot of Love (and Chaos) Ahead

While the couple hasn’t yet revealed their baby’s due date, one thing is crystal clear: this baby is already being welcomed into a world of love, laughter, and some of the most entertaining best-friend energy imaginable. Davidson’s mom, Amy Waters Davidson, is reportedly “thrilled” to be a grandma, according to E! News, and fans everywhere are buzzing with joy over this next chapter.