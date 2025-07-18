ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

MGK’s Excitement for Pete Davidson’s Baby Has Us Dreaming of Epic Playdates

Dream Playdate Ideas: Pete & MGK Edition We’re not saying we need a full-on reality show about these two raising kids, but we are saying it would be adorable.

Kayla Morgan
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad—and no one seems more excited than his longtime bestie, Machine Gun Kelly.

Davidson’s girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday (July 16), sharing a cozy set of photos that included a close-up of their baby’s ultrasound and sweet moments of the couple soaking up the magic of starting a family. Fans flooded the comments with joy, but one comment stole the show:

“These playdates bout to hittttt,” wrote MGK, whose own daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, was born just three months ago with ex Megan Fox.

It was exactly the kind of chaotic-best-friend energy you’d expect from the “Tickets to My Downfall” rocker. And if MGK’s already imagining playdates, fans are more than ready to join in. After all, the thought of these two unpredictable, lovable stars navigating fatherhood side-by-side is just too good.

Fans Are Dreaming Big: What Would a Pete & MGK Playdate Even Look Like?

Let’s be real—if Pete Davidson and MGK started hosting baby playdates, they’d probably be unlike anything we've ever seen. Imagine the two of them showing up in full dad mode, diaper bags slung over their shoulders like designer accessories, absolutely winging it but doing it with heart. The possibilities are endless, and fans are already dreaming up the wildest, most adorable scenes.

First, there’s the obvious: matching Baby Björns. You just know MGK would rock a neon pink one with metal studs while Pete wears one that looks like a hoodie. And of course, both babies would be chilling like rockstars as their dads push strollers down Venice Beach or through Central Park.

Then picture “baby band practice” at MGK’s house. He’s gently strumming a lullaby on his electric guitar while Pete reads Dr. Seuss in a dramatic voice. The babies aren’t really paying attention, but that’s not the point. There’s finger painting happening in the background, and someone’s dog keeps stealing baby socks.

And when summer rolls around? You know these two would throw legendary backyard cookouts. There’d be inflatable pools, rainbow sprinkle cupcakes, bubble machines, and MGK DJing a toddler-friendly remix of "Bloody Valentine" while Pete attempts to grill something (poorly) and burns the hot dogs. Elsie and Megan would be effortlessly cool, sipping lemonade and rolling their eyes—but secretly loving every minute of it.

Halloween? An instant viral moment. Pete and MGK would go all in on a family costume theme. One year, they're dressed as a punk-rock band with babies in tiny leather jackets. The next, maybe they go full Teletubbies. They don’t hold back—and the internet eats it up.

And let’s not forget the baby gifts. MGK would probably show up with a glow-in-the-dark pacifier shaped like a guitar pick. Pete might bring over a baby onesie with a hand-drawn cartoon of the two of them on it, complete with “Uncle Kells” scrawled in crayon font. It’s chaotic. It’s heartfelt. It’s completely on brand.

A Whole Lot of Love (and Chaos) Ahead

While the couple hasn’t yet revealed their baby’s due date, one thing is crystal clear: this baby is already being welcomed into a world of love, laughter, and some of the most entertaining best-friend energy imaginable. Davidson’s mom, Amy Waters Davidson, is reportedly “thrilled” to be a grandma, according to E! News, and fans everywhere are buzzing with joy over this next chapter.

With Pete Davidson stepping into fatherhood and MGK already deep in diaper duty, the dream of epic, hilarious, and possibly messy playdates is more than just a fantasy—it’s probably already on the calendar.

Machine Gun KellyMegan FoxMGKPete Davidson
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Lizzo’s Special Songs: How Her Music Became Meaningful Anthems for Personal Struggles and Communities
MusicLizzo’s Special Songs: How Her Music Became Meaningful Anthems for Personal Struggles and CommunitiesKristina Perez
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on a stop of the band's Music of the Spheres world tour at Allegiant Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicColdplay & The Dumbest Alleged Affair on The InternetErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California.
MusicDrake’s Latest Song “What Did I Miss?” Grabs #1 Spot on Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Chart, Breaking RecordsQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect