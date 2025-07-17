Taylor Swift’s Dad Recovering After Major Heart Surgery
Even superstars have to hit pause sometimes—especially when it comes to family. Taylor Swift is doing just that, spending time with her dad, Scott Swift, who recently had quintuple bypass surgery. The 73-year-old is now well on his way to recovery, according to TMZ.
TMZ reports that the surgery happened just over a month ago, after Scott went in for a check-up. While he didn't have a heart attack, his doctor noticed something that required immediate attention. That led to the complex procedure.
The good news? Taylor’s been by his side the entire time, along with her younger brother Austin and their mom Andrea, who has been married to Scott for 37 years. According to PEOPLE, the whole family rallied together through both the surgery and recovery.
What is Quintuple Bypass Surgery?
Let’s break it down: the Mayo Clinic explains that coronary artery bypass surgery helps the heart get more blood when arteries are blocked.
“The surgery [often] involves taking a healthy blood vessel from the chest or leg area. The vessel is connected below the blocked heart artery. The new path improves blood flow to the heart muscle,” the site notes.
In Scott’s case, doctors had to bypass five arteries—hence the “quintuple” in quintuple bypass.
A Family That Stays Strong
This isn't the first time Taylor has opened up about family health struggles. In her 2019 Elle essay “30 Things I Learned Before I Turned 30,” she wrote:
“Both of my parents have had cancer. I've had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family ... It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else.”
She also revealed that her mom’s cancer had returned. While Taylor didn’t go into detail about her dad’s health back then, it’s clear she’s been preparing herself to face tough challenges head-on.
Right now, the Swift family seems focused on one thing: helping Scott heal and get stronger, one day at a time.