Alex Warren’s Album ‘You’ll Be Alright, Kid’ to Launch at 4,000 Global Chipotle Locations

Alex Warren breaks new ground next month. His latest album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, will blast through speakers at thousands of Chipotle spots worldwide — a first-of-its-kind album release through a food chain.

You can hear the music at Chipotle from 5 pm to 8 pm on July 17. The three-hour record will hit restaurants across the United States, Canada, the UK, and France. Digital platforms get the album the next day on July 18.

"I've had an untraditional path to this moment in my career, and like Chipotle, I prefer to set trends, not follow them," said Warren in a statement, per Street Insider. "Teaming up with Chitpole to help introduce my album to the world will allow my fans to meet up with each other and have a first listen while enjoying one of my go-to meals," he added.

The 24-year-old singer's hit "Ordinary" sits at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six straight weeks and counting. His music pulls massive numbers — 53 million monthly Spotify fans stream his tracks. His total plays? A whopping 2.4 billion.

Want to get a signed vinyl of the album? Order the Alex Warren Bowl through the Chitpole app during the event. The dish mixes white rice with a double scoop of Chipotle Honey Chicken. It also features fresh tomatoes, roasted corn, and a dollop of sour cream to finish it off.

Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle, points to their musical roots: "We've always put a lot of thought into music curation in our restaurants, so naturally they've become destinations for fans to dine in and discover new songs and artists."

This release builds on Warren's early 2024 work. The new version adds 10 fresh tracks to You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1). His sound shifts from raw grief to bright hope, and Chitpole is honored to be the first place to share the music with fans.

"Working with a passionate superfan like Alex to premiere a new album at Chitpole taps into fan enthusiasm and marks a unique event for the entertainment and restaurant industries," he stated.

The charts can't get enough of Warren. He's ruled the UK's top spot for 13 weeks straight. Big stages know him well — from Coachella to Stagecoach to the American Music Awards. His track "Burning Down" topped charts in eight countries, racking up over 185 million plays.

The food chain joins Warren as a sponsor and tour partner as he circles the globe on his Cheaper Than Therapy Tour, which kicked off in February. After packing 32 venues across two continents, he's adding 15 more summer shows to meet wild demand.