North Carolina Law Makes Private Pool Rentals Legal in Mecklenburg County

Starting July 1, a fresh state law permits Mecklenburg County residents to rent their backyard pools hourly. This marks a stark shift from last summer's crackdown by county health officials.

Want to list your pool on apps like Swimply? You'll need to meet six key rules:

Check water quality often.

Post clear warning signs.

Keep rescue gear ready.

Install strong fences.

Add covers to suction spots.

Make sure no one slips on wet spots.

While the rules exist, county health staff won't patrol for violations. "We need to remind people that even though they can rent out their backyard pool, they have to follow regulations," said officials per WFAE.

Safety gear must stay within arm's reach of the water. Each pool needs life rings and rescue poles nearby. Strong barriers must block unwanted access to the water.

The shift aims to mix safety with profit chances. Many locals had already listed their pools last year, despite the ban.

Pool owners must track chemical levels in the water daily. Clear signs must list all rules and warn of risks. No exceptions.

This change affects pools across North Carolina. The July start date matches peak swim time, when most people seek cool relief from summer heat.