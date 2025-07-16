Embarrassed Justin Timberlake Yells at Crew Over Sound Issues During Performance

ContestsEvents
Even pros have their off nights. Justin Timberlake proved he’s only human when sound issues turned his performance into a mess. According to fans in attendance, JT was visibly frustrated…

Even pros have their off nights. Justin Timberlake proved he’s only human when sound issues turned his performance into a mess. According to fans in attendance, JT was visibly frustrated and even yelled at his crew.   

Justin Timberlake Lashes Out at Crew  

According to Page Six, the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer was visibly upset and screaming at his stage crew during his Lytham Festival performance in Lytham St. Annes, England, earlier this month.   

A fan video shared via TikTok showed Timberlake yelling when crew members told him it was going to take time to fix the problem. The singer-songwriter was in the middle of singing “Cry Me A River” when the audio was cut off.   

Despite the crowd cheering him when he returned on stage, fans still took to X to complain, with one tweeting, “HOW EMBARRASSING!! Justin Timberlakes audio CUTS OFF right as he performs his Britney Spears hate anthem ‘Cry Me A River.’ I’m not saying he deserved it, but gods [sic] timing is always right. Cry ME a river Justin.” The song was rumored to be a breakup anthem for ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.  

One comment on the TikTok video also said that “Losing it with your support crew is considered highly unprofessional in the world of stage performance.”  

In Defense of JT  

However, some fans rushed to JT’s defense, with one commenting, “He hardly looks like he’s losing it. Just annoyed. I would be too.”  

Another added, “I don’t blame him for being a bit peeved. He’s trying to entertain his fans that [sic] paid money to see him.”  

Timberlake concluded his seventh headlining concert tour, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, in February 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. He followed it up with one-off concerts and festival performances, JT Live 2025, including his Lytham St Annes performance.   

JT Live 2025 began on March 21 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and is scheduled to end on July 30 in Istanbul, Turkey. 

