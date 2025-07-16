Federal Money for Community Programs Could Be Cut as Jazz Shows Raise Awareness

Local jazz shows at Ballantyne's Royal summer series now shine light on a critical issue. The Charlotte Area Fund warns that the Community Services Block Grant might vanish under new federal rules. This program aids 9.3 million families who need support.

"The community service block grant for close to 60 years has been the engine that provides comprehensive services for low-income families across the country," said Charlotte Area Fund CEO Nicholas Wharton, according to WCCB Charlotte's CW.

If passed, the new laws would strike at vital aid programs. Head Start classes would shrink. Job training would dwindle. Food banks might close their doors. These cuts would hit when many still need a hand up.

"Not only does it provide direct services like food, nutrition, workforce development programs, helping families to become economically self-sufficient, without those programs, it would be devastating for families," Wharton said.

At the event, jazz artist Najee shared his past. "I personally am a product of federally funded programs in New York City. I was a part of the jazz mobile program, which was federally funded," he said.

His words cut straight to the point. "So to take that away, I think we're taking away a piece of our future, which we do not want to see happen," Najee said.

Music fills The Amp each night, but now it carries a message. Staff ask guests to speak up and act. They want people to contact their officials about saving these funds.

Wharton spelled out simple steps for action: "You know, you can call your local officials, the Congressmen, and Senators. You can write letters, you can organize, you can have conversations."