Charlotte Pizza Shop Rolls Out Hemp-Infused Frozen Pizza Line

At Spinello's Pizza, owner Mike Libretto now stocks local stores with THC-infused frozen pizzas. These 10-inch pies pack either 40 or 80 milligrams of delta-9 THC, with price tags of $19.99 and $24.99.

"I tried a cupcake a friend made, and it was a great experience, so I started thinking I could do this with pizza," said Libretto to Charlotte Magazine.

After months of kitchen tests, Libretto crafted recipes that stick to legal limits. The 2018 Farm Bill sets strict rules: each pizza must stay under 0.3% delta-9 THC content.

These pies pack more than just THC. They mix in cannabigerol (CBG), which fights swelling without mind-altering effects. "All my friends were willing participants in the sampling portion of the creation," Libretto said.

Each box shows its lab results through a QR code scan. New users should cut the 40-mg pizza into eight pieces and start with just one slice. The stronger version needs extra care.

What started in Libretto's Ballantyne kitchen now fills freezers across town. Shoppers find these special pies at Common Market, Crowntown Dispensary, and Rhino Market & Deli: over 60 spots total.

"Spinello," Italian street talk for a joint, marks these unique pizzas. They cook best at 420 degrees, a sly wink to pot culture that Libretto picked with purpose.