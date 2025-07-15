Harper’s Bazaar ’50 Hottest Men’ List: Bad Bunny and Tupac Make Top 10

In a bold ranking released last week, Harper's Bazaar named James Dean their pick for the hottest man ever. The 50 Hottest Men of All Time list put rap icon Tupac Shakur in second, with rock star Lenny Kravitz taking third.

Bad Bunny shot to eighth place after his striking Calvin Klein advertisement photos in March. The magazine picked Tupac's raw energy in the "Hit 'Em Up" music video as his standout moment. Elvis shook his way to spot 17 with his electric "Jailhouse Rock" performance.

You will see stars from the acting and singing fill the spots between. Pedro Pascal claimed fourth, while Charles Melton took fifth. Screen legend Marlon Brando and Paul Mescal landed ahead of Bad Bunny at sixth and seventh place.

Oscar-winning star Robert Redford rounded out the top picks at spot 50. Musicians scattered through the list included Maluma and A$AP Rocky. Actors Damson Idris, Michael B. Jordan, and Jacob Elordi made the cut too, along with Keanu Reeves and Theo James.

Even classic film stars have kept their grip on fame. Paul Newman and Marlon Brando joined Dean as the kings of old Hollywood. Dean's red jacket scene in Rebel Without a Cause stood out as pure magic on screen and soon became a cultural icon for the bad boy image. Unfortunately, his career was cut short when he lost his life in a car accident in 1955 at only 24 years old.

Bad Bunny's spot in the top 10 caps off his wild success in 2025. His latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, topped the Billboard 200 chart for a month straight. He's also been making waves hosting the Saturday Night Live show in March and preparing for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, kicking off in November in the Dominican Republic.

Fans snapped up tickets faster than ever before across two continents for his next shows. The tour will include stops in Costa Rica, Mexico City, and then move to Colombia, Peru, and Chile in 2026. Want to secure your spot to watch him perform live before tickets sell out? You can find more information on upcoming shows on Bad Bunny's official tour page.

The 50 Hottest Men picks sparked talk about what makes someone attractive now. While People magazine picked Harry Styles as their sexiest musician alive last year, he missed Harper's cut completely.