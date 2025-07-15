Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.
This week ONLY: Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters adoption event, we will be waiving spay/neuter fees for adoptions!
Meet Hazel! This 10 year old spayed, 44lb. tan mix. She's a sponsored adoption, so her free is covered by the donor. Hazel is a very mild tempered and easy to take care of. Her house training is very good as she has not torn up anything and is disciplined in going to the bathroom outside and waiting long periods of time. She is fairly easy on the leash being an older/smaller dog. She is affectionate, but overall a very easy dog to take care of. Meet Starla! This 1 year old, black and white pit is looking for a home. She's potty trained, non-destructive, dog friendly, active, loves toys, knows basic commands, loves to play, and so much more. Interested? Contact: melissataboada@yahoo.com Meet Della! This 1 year old, female, white American staff needs a home. She's sweet, loves cuddles, potty trained, does well in the car, loves attention, knows basic commands, vocal, and can be jumpy when excited. Interested? Contact: cindy.j.casteel@gmail.com Meet Azul! This 4 month old, male, is looking for a home. Interested? Contact: lcampbellga@gmail.com Meet Theo! This 7 year old, white and orange tabby needs a home. Theo is a very handsome affectionate 7 year old tabby.He would do well in a quiet enviroment as loud noises seem to startle him easily. From what I learned from a volunteer who had previous encounters with him, he does not like to be picked up. He uses the litter box without issue, has great appetite and has adapted fairly quick to his new enviroment. He seems to do well with my 8 year old daughter but as stated before he does not like loud noises or sudden movements. He loves his back rubbed, and will come up to you quite often to get some attention. All in all , Theo will be a great addition to any home. Interested? Contact: kristinamodzelewski@hotmail.com Meet Cookie! This 4 year old, spayed female, black and white cat needs a home. Interested? Contact: Lpninnc@gmail.com Meet Mo! This neutered male, black and white long hair needs a home. "I can be energetic and am cat friendly. I have an elongated soft palate(can exacerbate loud breathing) and will require a medical waiver with an adopter. The medical wavier ensures that I will continue to receive evaluation and treatment at a primary veterinarian." Interested? Contact: andiaz091@gmail.com Meet Blue! This 4 year old, neutered male ,black rottweiler lab is looking for a home. He's slow intro into dogs, no cats, easy on leash, knows "leave it," likes to chew up toys, does not like rain or baths, great with kids, gets zoomies, house trained, and more! Interested? Contact: xvshelby@gmail.com