Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Randi Moultrie

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend! Bring one home and add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.

Visit animals.cmpd.org to view adoptable animals ahead of time.

This week ONLY: Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters adoption event, we will be waiving spay/neuter fees for adoptions!

Meet Hazel! This 10 year old spayed, 44lb. tan mix. She's a sponsored adoption, so her free is covered by the donor. Hazel is a very mild tempered and easy to take care of. Her house training is very good as she has not torn up anything and is disciplined in going to the bathroom outside and waiting long periods of time. She is fairly easy on the leash being an older/smaller dog. She is affectionate, but overall a very easy dog to take care of.
A1237414 STARLA 1yr Spayed female 41lb. BLACK and white Pit Please contact foster at melissataboada@yahoo.com • Potty trained • Non-destructive when left out • Dog friendly • Very active girl who loves being outside • Self entertains with hard chew toys • Loves affection + is happy to snuggle on the sofa • Knows sit - working on come + leave it • Walks well on leash - can get excited when passing other dogs • Plays hard, naps hard • Enjoys running around + would love a fenced in backyard • Snores like an old man - really loud + very amusing • Sweet girl • Has a rough + tumble play style, and doesn’t realize her size, so be mindful with small kid
Meet Starla! This 1 year old, black and white pit is looking for a home. She's potty trained, non-destructive, dog friendly, active, loves toys, knows basic commands, loves to play, and so much more. Interested? Contact: melissataboada@yahoo.com
Meet Della! This 1 year old, female, white American staff needs a home. She's sweet, loves cuddles, potty trained, does well in the car, loves attention, knows basic commands, vocal, and can be jumpy when excited. Interested? Contact: cindy.j.casteel@gmail.com
Meet Azul! This 4 month old, male, is looking for a home. Interested? Contact: lcampbellga@gmail.com
Meet Theo! This 7 year old, white and orange tabby needs a home. Theo is a very handsome affectionate 7 year old tabby.He would do well in a quiet enviroment as loud noises seem to startle him easily. From what I learned from a volunteer who had previous encounters with him, he does not like to be picked up. He uses the litter box without issue, has great appetite and has adapted fairly quick to his new enviroment. He seems to do well with my 8 year old daughter but as stated before he does not like loud noises or sudden movements. He loves his back rubbed, and will come up to you quite often to get some attention. All in all , Theo will be a great addition to any home. Interested? Contact: kristinamodzelewski@hotmail.com
Meet Cookie! This 4 year old, spayed female, black and white cat needs a home. Interested? Contact: Lpninnc@gmail.com
Meet Mo! This neutered male, black and white long hair needs a home. "I can be energetic and am cat friendly. I have an elongated soft palate(can exacerbate loud breathing) and will require a medical waiver with an adopter. The medical wavier ensures that I will continue to receive evaluation and treatment at a primary veterinarian." Interested? Contact: andiaz091@gmail.com
Meet Blue! This 4 year old, neutered male ,black rottweiler lab is looking for a home. He's slow intro into dogs, no cats, easy on leash, knows "leave it," likes to chew up toys, does not like rain or baths, great with kids, gets zoomies, house trained, and more! Interested? Contact: xvshelby@gmail.com
Animal NewsCharlottePets
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
