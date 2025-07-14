JoJo Siwa’s Bold ‘Bette Davis Eyes’ Cover Has Fans Talking And Cringing

JoJo Siwa is stepping into a new musical era, but her latest release isn’t winning everyone over.

On Friday, July 11, Siwa dropped a cover of the 1981 hit “Bette Davis Eyes,” originally made famous by Kim Carnes. Siwa had teased the release earlier in the week, and when it finally hit streaming platforms, she posted about it on Instagram.

“‘Bette Davis Eyes’ cover out now, stream everywhere you listen to music✨,” she wrote, wearing a cropped blonde wig, ruffled gingham crop top, and pink shorts—an outfit inspired by Hollywood legend Bette Davis.

In a video shared with fans, she described how the idea for the release came about:

“Performing ‘Bette Davis Eyes’ live in London was one of the most thrilling moments on stage,” said Siwa. “The crowd's reaction was so amazing, I knew I had to release it as a single.”

But once the song was released, listeners responded quickly, and many were not impressed.

Social Media Reactions: Heavy on the Criticism

Across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, users criticized the production and vocal style, with some accusing Siwa of relying too heavily on auto-tune.

One user wrote, “This makes me wanna clear my throat and drink water.”

Another added, “This is the wildest auto-tuning I’ve ever heard.”

Some responses were even more blunt: “Your voice sounds like it hurts,” “This can’t be real,”

and one particularly harsh comment: “Another win for the deaf!!”

The flood of backlash highlighted how polarizing the cover was, with many feeling that the original’s emotion and tone didn’t come through in Siwa’s version.

Kim Carnes Shares a Message About “Authenticity”

While Carnes hasn’t officially commented on Siwa’s version, she did post—and later delete—a TikTok video on July 9 that appeared to speak to the situation. According to E! Online, the clip featured a portion of her original “Bette Davis Eyes” music video, along with a pointed message.

“There is a difference between singing a song.... And embodying it....” Carnes reportedly wrote in the comments. “I've always believed authenticity is what makes music timeless.”

She concluded with: “I'm forever grateful to be the voice behind this one..... Bette Davis Eyes.”

Fans quickly interpreted the post as a quiet critique of Siwa’s version, though Carnes has not addressed it further.

Moving Forward