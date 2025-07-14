Drive-Thru Coffee Chain Ellianos Opens First North Carolina Store

Ellianos Coffee started serving customers at 1074 Brawley School Road in Mooresville on July 10, 2025. This marks the chain's first step into North Carolina, its fourth state of operation.

The Mooresville shop adds to the chain's 69 existing outlets. Plans show 200 more stores coming soon. Two local business owners from Iredell County run the drive-thru spot, which makes drinks and food right when ordered.

"We are super excited to be open and officially serving the Mooresville community," said the local franchisee, according to Globe Newswire. "As residents of Iredell County, we wanted to share Ellianos with our neighbors."

Customers can pick from espresso drinks, custom blends, and frozen treats. Early birds might try the grit bowls that are hot, fresh, and topped with eggs, cheese, and meat.

Jonathan Morgan, who leads franchise sales, picked Mooresville for its strong business climate. "Mooresville's energy and enthusiasm for local business make it the perfect fit for our mission of serving exceptional coffee with outstanding service," Morgan said.

Scott and Pam Stewart started the company in 2002. Since then, it's turned heads in business circles. Last year, Entrepreneur Magazine put it in their top 10 coffee franchise list.

The Southeast sits at the center of future growth plans. New shops might pop up in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and other spots across North Carolina. This builds on their success in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.