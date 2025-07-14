Charlotte YMCA Gives Free Summer Memberships to Teens to Help Reduce Youth Crime

The city invested $24,000 to provide YMCA access for 200 young people this summer. The initiative aims to decrease crime rates among youth. Members aged 13-18 can visit multiple sites across Charlotte.

"We need more initiatives like this that invest in our youth where they have a positive environment, where they have positive role models, where it's safe, where it's welcoming, where they feel like they belong," said Charlotte City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera, according to Queen City News.

At the Keith Family branch in north Charlotte, 34 young members now swim, splash in the water park, and shoot hoops. The no-cost access runs through year's end.

"That kid knows that this YMCA is here for me. I can show up at that Y. I can be myself at that Y. I might make a mistake, and my Y is going to be there to support me," said Jemarion Young, the YMCA's vice president of teen experience.

Summer months often bring spikes in youth-related incidents. The staff provides guidance and supervision. Young stressed the value of structured activities when school's out.

"In the summertime, we do see an uptick in crime and youth on youth crime, but this is an opportunity for us to be disrupters in that space, for us to provide positive outlets for youth to be able to be engaged in," Young said.