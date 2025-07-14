Charlotte Jeweler Raises $100K for Texas Flood Victims With Fundraiser

A small Charlotte shop turned $25 necklaces into a big help for Texas. Store owner Erin McDermott's custom pieces sparked worldwide giving, bringing in $100,000 for flood victims.

"Something small that we could do, and it totally took on a life of its own," said McDermott, according to WCNC.

Money from each sale went straight to Texas flood aid. Word spread fast. Soon, buyers from across the globe rushed to support the cause.

McDermott crafted the pieces as meaningful gifts with purpose. "Our hope was that everyone could find something online that they could gift to their daughter, themselves, a wife, or a coworker and know when they're wearing this piece, they're doing something good," she said.

The shop couldn't keep up with demand. Orders poured in so quickly, they had to pause sales just to catch their breath and fill existing purchases.

The swift action drew praise from buyers like Jarrell Seagraves. "Because she goes into action, she really gives people like me an opportunity to support these families and show love in this world when I really don't know what to do," Seagraves said.

Each sale made a difference, McDermott pointed out. "Knowing that you're part of raising this money and helping a community - we couldn't have done it without each individual person," she said.