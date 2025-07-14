ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte Jeweler Raises $100K for Texas Flood Victims With Fundraiser

A small Charlotte shop turned $25 necklaces into a big help for Texas. Store owner Erin McDermott’s custom pieces sparked worldwide giving, bringing in $100,000 for flood victims. “Something small…

Kelly Shearing
A Texas state flag flies in a yard filled with debris on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.
Jim Vondruska via Getty Images

A small Charlotte shop turned $25 necklaces into a big help for Texas. Store owner Erin McDermott's custom pieces sparked worldwide giving, bringing in $100,000 for flood victims.

"Something small that we could do, and it totally took on a life of its own," said McDermott, according to WCNC.

Money from each sale went straight to Texas flood aid. Word spread fast. Soon, buyers from across the globe rushed to support the cause.

McDermott crafted the pieces as meaningful gifts with purpose. "Our hope was that everyone could find something online that they could gift to their daughter, themselves, a wife, or a coworker and know when they're wearing this piece, they're doing something good," she said.

The shop couldn't keep up with demand. Orders poured in so quickly, they had to pause sales just to catch their breath and fill existing purchases.

The swift action drew praise from buyers like Jarrell Seagraves. "Because she goes into action, she really gives people like me an opportunity to support these families and show love in this world when I really don't know what to do," Seagraves said.

Each sale made a difference, McDermott pointed out. "Knowing that you're part of raising this money and helping a community - we couldn't have done it without each individual person," she said.

This small shop showed how local action can spark wide change. Simple $25 necklaces turned into real aid for Texas towns hit hard by floods.

Charlottetexas
Kelly ShearingWriter
Related Stories
Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, J. Cole to Headline Final Dreamville Festival
Local NewsLil Wayne, 21 Savage, J. Cole to Headline Final Dreamville FestivalRandi Moultrie
Charlotte’s Get Your Rear in Gear 5K Coming in March, Honors Late Charlotte News Reporter
Local NewsCharlotte’s Get Your Rear in Gear 5K Coming in March, Honors Late Charlotte News ReporterRandi Moultrie
Charlotte Animal Shelter Waives Cat Adoption Fees Due to Space Crisis
Local NewsCharlotte Animal Shelter Waives Cat Adoption Fees Due to Space CrisisRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect