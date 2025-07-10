Olivia Rodrigo Reportedly Paid for Crew Therapy During GUTS World Tour

If you're ever wondering what it looks like when your boss truly gets it, look no further than Olivia Rodrigo. Her guitarist just revealed that Rodrigo reportedly covered therapy for her entire crew, both on the road and during downtime. And yes, it’s as generous as it sounds. This is the kind of backstage move that deserves its spotlight, hopefully for others to follow suit.

Olivia Rodrigo Paid for Therapy for Her Crew

Daisy Spencer, Rodrigo’s rhythm guitarist, revealed in a recent episode of the StageLeft podcast (via Billboard), that she had “fallen off” her therapy sessions and her struggle to find the right therapist. She said, “And then, on the Guts World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel.”

Spencer added, “I have never had anything like that. And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that.”

Spencer, 31, who’s been touring since she was 17, said that it was “one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour.” She’s been grateful and said that “one of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy, because it can get kind of expensive.”

Practicing What She Preaches

The “driver’s license” singer knows how important it is to see a therapist. In a CBS Sunday Morning interview in 2021, Rodrigo revealed she began seeing a therapist when she was just 16.

She said, “Sometimes people are like, ‘Oh, you don’t need that, you have so much, your life is so great, what are your problems?'” I think that’s definitely a thing that sometimes older people can do to younger people, too, is kind of trivialize what they’re going through just because they’re like, ‘Eh, they’re fine, they’re just kids, they’ll get through it.’ But it feels so real when you’re in it, and it’s so valid, and just because it’s not an adult problem or you don’t have to pay taxes yet or whatever doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.”