Chappell Roan Films New Rapunzel-Inspired Music Video in NYC, Teases Long-Awaited Song “The Subway”

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop star Chappell Roan shot scenes for her next music video in New York City last week. The shoot turned heads, as the "Pink Pony Club" singer was spotted wearing a 30-foot red wig dangling from above and a wild taxi scene below.

The singer worked through the night at spots across Manhattan. She balanced on a fire escape while crimson strands of hair flowed to the street in a typical Rapunzel fashion. Later, dressed in an oversized suit, she also filmed a scene where her hair hung down to a passing cab.

Word on the street points to this being the video for her highly anticipated track, "The Subway." Roan first teased the song at last year's New York City Governors Ball. In a recent Las Culturitas Podcast, she explained that the track's release was delayed because it hits differently live versus in the studio. 

"I've been banging my head against the wall with 'The Subway' because songs can work live, certain things can work live, and they do not work in the studio," she expressed during the podcast, per Them Magazine, adding that, "You fall in love with what you hear first."

Crews set up shop at the NYC Transit Museum for part of the shoot. Sharp-eyed fans spotted "8X22" on the taxi's license plates, sparking speculation about an August release. However, no dates are set in stone yet.

This marks Roan's return to music videos since the release of "Hot to Go" in August 2023. Despite her rise in 2024 with hits like "Good Luck, Babe!" and "The Giver," she didn't release any music videos. She struck gold with "The Giver" - it hit number 5 on Billboard's Hot 100 this March. Just a month before, she'd won the GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist.

In her Rolling Stone cover story, she chalked up the lack of making videos to her exhaustion. "I'm too tired," she revealed, explaining she was performing at festivals across the country while recording new music.

"Do you know how hard it is to do a music video when you're this exhausted and burnt?" Roan said to Rolling Stone about her year-long break from filming.

She first went viral with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in 2023. The single "Good Luck, Babe!" propelled her into the spotlight and marked the beginning of her path to award glory.

