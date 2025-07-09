The Story Behind Billie Eilish’s Most Popular Song: How “Ocean Eyes” Started It All

Billie Eilish is one of pop music's fastest-rising stars, with nine GRAMMY Award wins and 32 nominations. She's a prominent Gen Z musical artist, commanding attention from record producers and fans alike. Eilish distinguishes herself from other up-and-coming artists through her soulful lyrics, use of dark humor, and willingness to incorporate political themes into her music, which is rare in mainstream pop.

How did this young artist become an award-winning pop superstar? It all started with "Ocean Eyes," Billie Eilish's most popular song, which became an overnight sensation and launched her into global stardom.

The Quirky Birth of the Song "Ocean Eyes"

One of Eilish's earliest passions was for dance. Even though she was raised and homeschooled by artistic parents with a house filled with instruments, Eilish loved dance. In 2015, when she was 14 years old, her dance teacher asked Eilish if she could record an original song for a dance routine. She collaborated with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, on the song "Ocean Eyes," which he originally wrote for the band "The Slightlys" while in high school. O'Connell adapted the song for his sister's voice.

When they uploaded the song to an online streaming platform, it unexpectedly went viral, and overnight, Eilish received thousands of emails asking about her and her music. The official music video for "Ocean Eyes" was released on YouTube around a year later, captivating millions of viewers who fell in love with the song and the artist. Eilish and her song, with its ethereal vocals, garnered widespread attention, helping establish Eilish as a new pop star sensation.

How Eilish and O'Connell's Record Deal Came About

Being a major pop star is not a solo enterprise, and Eilish has benefited from the consistent support of an experienced management team throughout her career. Brandon Goodman and Danny Rukasin initially guided Eilish and O'Connell, and the artists transitioned to Sandbox Entertainment in March 2025.

In 2016, O'Connell sent an email to Rukasin asking him to manage his work. When the music manager heard "Ocean Eyes," he knew it would be a massive hit and decided he wanted to work with the two young genre-blending artists. In 2016, Eilish signed a record deal with Darkroom and Interscope Records and released her next single, "Six Feet Under."

Eilish gained momentum with the release of her EP Don't Smile at Me. In 2017, she collaborated with O'Connell and created her debut EP Don't Smile at Me. The songs on this album, including "Bellyache," "Copycat " and "My Boy," featured dark lyrics and sensitive topics that set her music apart from other pop stars. The album peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 in January 2019.

Global Recognition With the Album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish didn't stop with Don't Smile at Me. In 2019, she released her first full studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. This album rose rapidly to the top of the Billboard 200 chart and won Album of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards.

The song "bad guy" from this album was her first single to hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and in 2020, it won Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards. "bad guy" blends genres, incorporating elements of hip-hop, rap, and dancehall beats, while maintaining its strong pop roots. Impressively, 12 of the 14 songs from this album reached the Billboard Hot 100, earning Eilish the record for the most songs by a female artist charting in one week.

Still on a roll, Eilish released the single "everything i wanted," which won Record of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards in 2021. Following the massive success of this album and her songs, the artist launched her 66-stop When We All Fall Asleep World Tour across North America, South America, and Europe.

However, after just three months, she had to cancel the tour due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her managers and tour organizers refunded all the tickets for the shows, and Eilish wrote on her X account, "We've tried as many scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can. I love you so much. Stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask."

The Brother-Sister Creative Partnership

Eilish shares a strong bond with her brother, and they have written much of Eilish's material together in their parents' home.

The siblings enjoy working together, as they are both creatively on the same page and can produce results quickly, bringing their vision to reality. In an interview with Vogue magazine, Eilish stated, "We always work together. He's my partner in crime. Any sessions that we have, we go together. We like the same stuff, and if we don't like the same stuff, we can tell each other our opinions."

In 2025, the duo wrote and produced the song "What Was I Made For?" as part of the soundtrack to the movie Barbie. This song won Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Eilish's Latest Projects and Future Plans

In 2024, Eilish released the album Hit Me Hard and Soft with her brother. This album moves away from electronic beats, featuring melodic songs that enhance her ethereal voice. Songs from this album include "Skinny" and "Bittersweet."