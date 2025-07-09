Mecklenburg County Liquor Sales Reach $71M High

Local liquor stores hit a record $71 million in sales this year. Tito's vodka led the charge, taking more than a quarter of all purchases.

The numbers show a 4% jump from last year's $68 million mark. Across 31 stores with 350 workers, profits shot up an eye-catching 51% since 2020.

Vodka still rules the shelves. Tito's dominated with three different sizes: the 0.75-liter bottle at number one, the big 1.75-liter at second, and the 1-liter size landing ninth. The brand pulled in $20 million.

Mexican spirits shook up the standings this year. Casamigos Reposado claimed third with $5.6 million, while Patron Silver took fourth at $5.5 million. Hennessy VS slid down to fifth, bringing in $5 million.

Fresh faces Don Julio and Teremana muscled their way into the top spots. Meanwhile, old favorites Jameson, Jack Daniel's Black Label, and Crown Royal fell from the list.

The ABC Board noted the shift toward tequila: "People are sipping it or drinking it in crafted cocktails, such as the margarita, paloma and tequila sunrise," according to the Charlotte Observer.

The county stepped up its game in 2024. March brought online ordering to all stores. They fixed up the Brookshire Boulevard spot and opened new doors at the Rivergate shopping center in Steele Creek.

The complete top 10 list includes: