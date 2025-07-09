Fergie’s ‘London Bridge’ Gets a Royal Remix 20 Years Later

What happens when a pop queen, a comedy star, and a famous British bridge walk into a Netflix promo? You get Fergie’s delightfully chaotic remake of her 2006 hit “London Bridge” — and yes, this time they actually found the real London Bridge.

Fergie is giving her chart-topping anthem a fresh twist nearly two decades later. The original video, which everyone remembers for its royal attitude and tower views, was actually filmed at Tower Bridge — not London Bridge. Now, for the upcoming Netflix show Too Much, Fergie returned with comedian Megan Stalter to finally set the record straight.

“Now you see why we didn't shoot here originally," Fergie joked in the video, standing on the slightly less glamorous (but very real) London Bridge. Cue the flashback to her 2006 music video, full of sass, corsets, and party vibes.

In the reimagined version, Fergie and Stalter dance on the bridge, sip tea like proper Brits, and even recreate Fergie’s old moves in front of the famously unfazed King’s Guard — until Stalter gets arrested for all the fun.

The music video is campy, cheeky, and stars Tower Bridge in the background this time. Mia Barnes directed the new version and blends clips of Too Much, a Netflix rom-com series created by Lena Dunham that follows a heartbroken New Yorker navigating London life.

Fergie on Revisiting Her London Era

“As an American girl who once had her own adventures in London while filming the video for ‘London Bridge,’ I instantly felt a connection to this project,” Fergie said in a press release.

“Lena told me ‘London Bridge’ was the only song she could imagine introducing the show, and I couldn't have been more honored,” she added. “So off we went to London to reimagine the original ‘London Bridge’ video — only this time, we did it right.”

She also shared how much fun she had embracing the chaos: “I loved — especially at this time in my life — just being a little bit messier, a little bit goofier, and just having fun with life,” said Fergie. “Let’s take the piss out of it, as Brits would say.”

What’s Too Much About?

Premiering July 10 on Netflix, Too Much stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, a workaholic from New York who moves to London after a bad breakup, only to fall for an indie musician named Felix. It’s funny, heartfelt, and now it has one of the most iconic soundtracks to match.