ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fergie’s ‘London Bridge’ Gets a Royal Remix 20 Years Later

What happens when a pop queen, a comedy star, and a famous British bridge walk into a Netflix promo? You get Fergie’s delightfully chaotic remake of her 2006 hit “London…

Kayla Morgan
Fergie smiles at the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards with her blonde hair down wearing a black high-neck shirt
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

What happens when a pop queen, a comedy star, and a famous British bridge walk into a Netflix promo? You get Fergie’s delightfully chaotic remake of her 2006 hit “London Bridge” — and yes, this time they actually found the real London Bridge.

Fergie is giving her chart-topping anthem a fresh twist nearly two decades later. The original video, which everyone remembers for its royal attitude and tower views, was actually filmed at Tower Bridge — not London Bridge. Now, for the upcoming Netflix show Too Much, Fergie returned with comedian Megan Stalter to finally set the record straight.

“Now you see why we didn't shoot here originally," Fergie joked in the video, standing on the slightly less glamorous (but very real) London Bridge. Cue the flashback to her 2006 music video, full of sass, corsets, and party vibes.

In the reimagined version, Fergie and Stalter dance on the bridge, sip tea like proper Brits, and even recreate Fergie’s old moves in front of the famously unfazed King’s Guard — until Stalter gets arrested for all the fun.

The music video is campy, cheeky, and stars Tower Bridge in the background this time. Mia Barnes directed the new version and blends clips of Too Much, a Netflix rom-com series created by Lena Dunham that follows a heartbroken New Yorker navigating London life.

Fergie on Revisiting Her London Era

“As an American girl who once had her own adventures in London while filming the video for ‘London Bridge,’ I instantly felt a connection to this project,” Fergie said in a press release.

“Lena told me ‘London Bridge’ was the only song she could imagine introducing the show, and I couldn't have been more honored,” she added. “So off we went to London to reimagine the original ‘London Bridge’ video — only this time, we did it right.”

She also shared how much fun she had embracing the chaos: “I loved — especially at this time in my life — just being a little bit messier, a little bit goofier, and just having fun with life,” said Fergie. “Let’s take the piss out of it, as Brits would say.”

What’s Too Much About?

Premiering July 10 on Netflix, Too Much stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, a workaholic from New York who moves to London after a bad breakup, only to fall for an indie musician named Felix. It’s funny, heartfelt, and now it has one of the most iconic soundtracks to match.

So 20 years later, Fergie’s “London Bridge” is still standing — and this time, on the actual one.

Fergie
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Drake’s Best Albums: Cultural Impact and Influence on Hip-Hop’s Evolution
MusicDrake’s Best Albums: Cultural Impact and Influence on Hip-Hop’s EvolutionPhil Collins
Luis Fonsi performs onstage during the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
MusicSummertime Songs: The Musical Elements That Make the Perfect Summer PlaylistAmanda Williams
Billie Eilish performs her 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Tour at Rod Laver Arena on March 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicThe Story Behind Billie Eilish’s Most Popular Song: How “Ocean Eyes” Started It AllKristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect