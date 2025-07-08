Two Uptown Charlotte Restaurants Close After Getting Kicked Out

Two uptown eateries shut their doors this week when Northpond Partners cut off their leases due to missed payments.

The closures struck 800° Carolinas, which served food at The Alley at Latta Arcade, and Bar One Lounge at The Stuward, the building once known as Packard Place. The property firm cited ongoing financial issues as the main factor in their decision.

"Unfortunately, they have continued to fall short of their lease obligations. With no clear path forward, this became the necessary step to make these prime spaces available for tenants better positioned for long-term success," said Northpond Partners per the Charlotte Business Journal.

Before welcoming these businesses, the property firm invested in major upgrades to both sites. Despite attempts to help the struggling tenants, the situation kept getting worse. The firm tried working with both businesses through their money troubles, but saw no improvement.

800° Carolinas lasted just over 12 months at 320 S. Tryon St. after opening in June 2024. Owner Steven Jensen told the Charlotte Business Journal: "I cannot afford to be there based on their misrepresentations and broken promises."

While 800° Carolinas won't return, Bar One Lounge might still have a future. Jensen suggested the lounge could open again at a different spot.