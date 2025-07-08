ContestsEvents
Sabrina Carpenter Howls with Legends Duran Duran During London Show

Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just feeding fans new music—she’s serving full-on surprises, too. During her second BST Hyde Park show in London on July 6, the singer added a legendary twist…

Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025 in London, England.// John Taylor (L) and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran perform onstage at the Apollo Theater on July 19, 2016 in New York City.
Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just feeding fans new music—she’s serving full-on surprises, too. During her second BST Hyde Park show in London on July 6, the singer added a legendary twist to her set: a rock-and-roll crossover with none other than Duran Duran.

“It might be fun if I brought out some friends of mine from the U.K.,” Carpenter teased the crowd, according to fan-shot video shared on social media. Then she added, “I’m gonna need you guys to put that howling to good use. Could everybody please give it up and make so much noise for the legendary Duran Duran?”

The crowd went wild as Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran’s iconic lead singer, and bassist John Taylor walked onstage. “Good evening, London!” Le Bon shouted before diving into their 1982 smash hit, “Hungry Like the Wolf.” Le Bon took the first verse, Carpenter jumped in on the chorus and then owned the second verse herself. At the end, she even led the crowd in a group howl—because why not?

Duran Duran later posted about the performance on their Instagram Stories, writing, “Tonight, Simon & John were special guests of @sabrinacarpenter at @bsthydepark, where they performed ‘Hungry like the Wolf.’ It was amazing ⚡.”

The song originally appeared on Rio, the band’s second album, which helped define the MTV-fueled sound of the early '80s. Since then, Duran Duran has released 16 albums, including their most recent, Danse Macabre (2023), a Halloween-themed record. They were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

As for Carpenter, she’s gearing up for a big release of her own: her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, is set to drop on August 29. Based on her Hyde Park performance, she’s clearly having fun—and taking fans along for the ride.

