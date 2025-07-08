BTS Member J-Hope’s “Killin’ It Girl” Breaks Billboard Hot 100 Record

J-Hope has cracked the Billboard Hot 100's Top 40 with "Killin' It Girl". The track, which features GloRilla, marks his first solo venture into this elite chart position. After two weeks, it now sits at No. 90, having dropped from its peak position of No. 40.

When the single first hit stores, it topped Billboard's Digital Song Sales list. The next week saw it drop to seventh place, still making it one of America's top sellers.

Fresh from his military duties in South Korea, the BTS artist wasted no time getting back to music. According to Music Mundial, "BTS's fans, better known as ARMY, are constantly requesting the song on different radio stations, listening to it on major streaming platforms, and buying the single digitally."

This marks a first for J-Hope — never before has one of his solo tracks stayed on the Hot 100 past the one-week mark. His return to music after mandatory military service keeps getting better. The track's chart performance also proves it strikes a chord with US and global listeners.

Each week, Billboard updates its rankings based on three key factors: the number of streams, the frequency of radio play, and the number of album sales. The Hot 100 reveals which tracks Americans prefer the most, regardless of the music style.