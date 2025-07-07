Billie Eilish’s Collabs With FINNEAS: Behind the Scenes of Their Home Studio Songwriting Process

Pop music doesn't usually start in a room next to a laundry machine, but Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, known professionally as FINNEAS, turned this space into a legendary two-student creators hub. Before the stadium tours, the GRAMMYs, and two Oscars, a teenage sister and her older brother experimented with music in Los Angeles' Highland Park, producing songs that would redefine the sound of a generation.

They weren't subjected to the pressures of a label, nor were they formally trained music engineers. Just two young artists with a laptop and an old mic. Yet, somehow, their setup produced one of the most recognizable songs of the last decade.

A Family Setup Over a Studio Room

Eilish and FINNEAS' parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell weren't music executives or producers; they were actors trying to make ends meet. They spent nights in the living room to give Billie and FINNEAS space. And while you may consider this a sad story, it was a strategic move, as it allowed the musical maestros to use Eilish's bedroom as a recording studio.

Being homeschooled gave them time to explore what they loved. Their mother taught them songwriting using Beatles songs while their father spent long workdays at Mattel to help support the family. Rather than relying on high-profile mentors, they took a very DIY and collaborative approach, distancing themselves from the chaotic music industry.

Recording With Minimal Gear

There's a misconception that Eilish's early songs were made on a single laptop. The truth is that FINNEAS built up their arsenal of equipment over time. From an $80 Audio-Technica mic to a Neumann TLM 103 and a Chandler REDD mic paired with Yamaha monitors and Universal Audio interfaces, it all came together nicely.

What mattered more than gear was how they used it. FINNEAS liked stock sounds and layered MIDI instruments. Live instruments have always been a key part of their creative process. Their 2017 EP Don't Smile at Me featured guitar and keyboard in its arrangements. The siblings steered clear of booking studios and outside producers, which gave them creative freedom.

It typically started with FINNEAS coming up with chords, a beat, or a mood before Eilish stepped in. They bounced ideas, eventually deciding to avoid traditional pop formulas, such as verse-chorus-verse structure. They preferred the idea of hidden hooks and beats that didn't drop.

Saying No to the Industry

Eilish first gained attention when she was 14 years old, and several record labels expressed interest in signing her. Many wanted her to write with other people. She did make several attempts, but most of the material was not released. The songs felt flat compared to what she and FINNEAS were recreating alone, and the duo chose authenticity overpressure. The result was their breakout song, "Ocean Eyes." It became a viral sensation due to its ethereal sound.

However, the stakes were soon raised. There were times when FINNEAS felt he was too controlling and too focused on being "correct," and he even considered quitting production.

Learning To Fly Solo

While some consider the siblings' recent work to be complex and layered, it has resonated deeply with audiences. There has been a notable shift, with Eilish producing her own music. However, FINNEAS did help to set up Billie Eilish's home studio.

While she's actively transitioning into production, FINNEAS is working on solo creations — more singer-songwriter, sometimes theatrical, and generally more stripped down compared to his collaborations with other artists. His second album, For Cryin' Out Loud!, dropped in late 2024 and was followed by sold-out shows in Los Angeles, New York, and London.

FINNEAS is building his career independently of his work with Eilish, which is helping him to establish himself as an artist in his own right rather than just "the brother" or "the producer." Above all, this move takes the pressure off their collaboration, as neither has to carry the image and, both have room to breathe.

Awards and Recognition

The award statistics for Eilish and FINNEAS are awe-inspiring. FINNEAS has won 10 GRAMMY Awards (among 21 nominations) and two Oscars, while Eilish Billie has amassed over 200 awards, including nine GRAMMYs (from 32 nominations). She even holds 20 Guinness World Records.

Her music crushes it on streaming platforms, with over 3.2 billion streams for "Lovely," 2.6 billion for "BIRDS OF A FEATHER," and nearly 2 billion for "Bad Guy." "Ocean Eyes," which started their journey, has more than 400 million views on YouTube.

Eilish and FINNEAS made history at the 2024 Oscars and GRAMMYS with their song "What Was I Made For?"

Impact on Other Artists

Eilish and FINNEAS have proven that you don't need perfect conditions to make music. They've demonstrated that emotional honesty in music is more important than expensive equipment. A neat concept, a mic, and smart usage of time can be enough to create successful material. They built a career out of moments captured in a small room, and that's something any artist can aspire to do.

This sibling duo serves as a reminder that trust is essential for effective collaboration. Despite hard conversations and significant changes in their creative process, they've maintained a strong foundation in their relationship built on empathy, honesty, and a shared vision.

The siblings have referred to their psychic connection, with Eilish quoted as saying, "We look at each other in silence and know we're thinking the same thing … he knows what I'm thinking before I do." Their close personal and professional bond, along with their unique approach, allows them to sidestep conventional songwriting structures and create deeply resonant material.

Eilish and PHINNEAS' Musical Future

In a music landscape dominated by overproduced and viral tracks, Eilish and FINNEAS keep things grounded. Eilish is reportedly producing music in a modest home studio that she owns, suggesting future records may involve less involvement from FINNEAS.

In recent live solo performances, FINNEAS has introduced new instruments and arrangements, marking him as an independent artist and frontman, not just a producer and songwriter.