Wrecking Ball: How Miley Cyrus’s Iconic Song Transformed Her Career

Miley Cyrus, once famous for rocking out as teen star Hannah Montana, busted through her former image like the "Wrecking Ball" in her wildly popular single. Cyrus' breakthrough hit solidified her transition from Disney star to adult pop icon. The song's controversial music video was a hot topic of conversation nationwide, but when the rubble cleared, Cyrus emerged with a newfound career direction. In this article, we discuss "Wrecking Ball," its creation, reception, and legacy.

The Creation of "Wrecking Ball"

Although "Wrecking Ball" is now inseparable from Cyrus' distinctive voice in fans' minds, it was originally intended for another artist. The song was written on Sept. 24, 2012, by Sacha Skarbek, Stephan Moccio, and MoZella with Beyoncé in mind. While Beyoncé didn't end up with the chart-topping hit, Cyrus later listened to the demo and connected with the song.

"Wrecking Ball" was written in a Montessori school, as the writers were unable to access a traditional studio. MoZella's own emotional state, having recently cancelled her wedding, influenced the powerful, relatable lyrics. Writer Stephan Moccico suggested the title, and the concept of the heavy wrecking ball eventually became the song's central metaphor.

Production and Recording

Dr. Luke and Cirkut were brought on as producers, and the song retained the arrangement, key, and tempo from the demo. With a sound influenced by, according to Cyrus, "OneRepublic and the way Timbaland used to do those big ballads," it combined musical elements such as a piano-driven melody and a powerful chorus into something unmistakably special. Cyrus recorded her vocals in December of 2012, less than three months after the song was written.

Lyrics and Meaning

In "Wrecking Ball," the titular unstoppable, destructive ball acts as a metaphor for powerful forces that can strain or break a tumultuous relationship. Although the metaphor references something heavy and hard, the song's lyrics convey intense emotional vulnerability. The lyrics reflect Cyrus' personal experiences with relationship struggles and her transition into a more mature image as a performer.

Cyrus would later reveal that the song was inspired by her own life, stating: "My man wasn't acting right." "Wrecking Ball," of course, isn't only personal to Cyrus. It explores universal themes of heartbreak and the emotional impact of relationship struggles as powerful as the literal impact of a wrecking ball.

The Controversial Music Video

In the "Wrecking Ball" music video, we first see a close-up shot of Cyrus' face, a single tear falling down her cheek. This opening shot was inspired by Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U." Brief shots of Cyrus — dressed in a white tank top and underwear and holding a sledgehammer — set the scene for the metaphor to unfold. As the song moves into the chorus, she moves around an empty concrete room, dragging the sledgehammer along and caressing it until a wrecking ball comes into view, knocking through one of the walls.

Throughout the rest of the video, Cyrus alternates between posing with the sledgehammer and sitting and swinging on the titular wrecking ball. Some of the scenes show Cyrus naked, which sparked considerable controversy after the video was released. As the song plays, the concrete room becomes gradually more destroyed and filled with rubble. The video ends with Cyrus lying in the ruins while a wrecking ball swings across the camera's view.

Chart Performance and Accolades

The "Wrecking Ball" video, directed by Terry Richardson, was released on Sept. 9, 2013. It was quite controversial, especially because of sexualized elements like Cyrus swinging nude on a wrecking ball and licking a sledgehammer. Public reaction was mixed, with debates swirling on social media about the video's provocative nature. Despite the controversy, the video won the MTV VMA for Video of the Year in 2014.

"Wrecking Ball" was a commercial and charting success. Debuting at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, it later rose to No. 1, Cyrus' first single to do so. It went nine times Platinum in the U.S. and eight times Platinum in Australia. On its first day online, the song was viewed 19.3 million times worldwide. "Wrecking Ball" has generated 2,300,000 equivalent album sales.

Impact on Cyrus' Career and Public Image

"Wrecking Ball" had an impact on Cyrus' career, matching the force of the wrecking ball she swung on. The song and video marked her transition from Disney star to adult artist and solidified her status as a provocative and controversial figure in pop culture. This transition was accompanied by extensive public debate, including criticism, regarding concepts of sexuality and artistry in music.

"Wrecking Ball" was included on Cyrus' 2013 album Bangerz. The Bangerz Tour, promoting the album, grossed approximately $70 million in ticket sales.

"Wrecking Ball" — A Defining Moment in Pop

"Wrecking Ball" became a cultural touchstone, significantly influencing the portrayal of female empowerment and sexuality in pop music. It's one of Cyrus' most enduring hits with over 1 billion streams.