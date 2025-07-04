This Day in Top 40 History: July 4

There is perhaps no other day in the U.S. when so many people listen to music with family and friends. On July 4, 1980, The Beach Boys performed a free concert in Washington, D.C. Keep reading to see what else happened on July 4 in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the hit songs and debut albums from this day in history include:

1986: Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith released a rap version of Aerosmith's 1975 hit "Walk This Way." The public loved the rap rendition, which gave Run-D.M.C. a boost on the charts and helped Aerosmith break into mainstream music.

1995: Foo Fighters released their debut album, Foo Fighters, which was written and recorded by the lead singer, Dave Grohl. The album debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

July 4 is associated with many cultural milestones in the music industry, including:

2020: Kanye West, now known as Ye, announced that he would run for president in the 2020 election. West has had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and 21 songs in the chart's Top 10.

Notable Concerts and Performances

Some memorable concerts and performances took place on July 4, such as:

1976: The Clash performed their first show in Sheffield, England. The band penned Top 10 and Top 100 hits, such as "Rock the Casbah" and "Should I Stay or Should I Go."

Industry Changes and Challenges

During a Metallica concert in Baltimore, a man died after falling from the upper deck. This happened just days after the fatal crowd surge at a Pearl Jam concert, which sparked discussion about the safety of live shows. 2013: Jay-Z released his album Magna Carta... Holy Grail for Samsung users who used his Magna Carta app. This album release approach showed how the music industry had changed as technology evolved.