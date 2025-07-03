Tori Kelly Drops Stripped-Down Version of “I Was Made For Loving You” with Ed Sheeran to Celebrate Album Anniversary

Singer Tori Kelly marked ten years of her album, Unbreakable Smile, by releasing a bare-bones take on "I Was Made For Loving You." The new version features Ed Sheeran, which was a pleasant surprise for fans, as announced in her recent Instagram post.

"This is 1 of my favorite songs i've ever been a part of & i'm so happy we've been getting to sing it live on tour this summer. in celebration of my 1st album turning 10 this year, enjoy this acoustic version of 'i was made for loving you' with the amazing @teddyphotos (full version on my youtube channel," wrote Kelly in the caption.

The track's roots stretch to 2012. Both artists wrote it the first time they met, though Sheeran's vocals didn't make it onto the 2015 album cut. Now, after years of waiting, fans can hear their voices blend in the new remix.

Kelly shared thoughts about working with Sheeran on social media. "even though the song was released 10 years ago, we actually wrote it in 2012 on the same day that we met. since then i have been continuously inspired not only by Ed's incredible talent but also who he is as a person. he's just the most chill lad & the kind of artist who makes space for everyone else to shine. honored to call him a friend & absolutely thrilled to be on this tour together!" the "missin you" singer wrote.

On stage, they now perform this song as a duet. Music lovers can watch the stripped-down version on Kelly's YouTube page.

The new take has resonated with listeners. A fan wrote in Tori's Instagram comments: "If you told me a few years ago that tori would be opening for Ed in a stadium as she also celebrates 10 years of her first album.. I wouldn't believe you. This is such a heartwarming moment."

This song stands out on Unbreakable Smile, the 2015 album that marked the beginning of Kelly's career. Both stars are still on Ed Sheeran's ongoing European tour, where Kelly joins in as the opening act.