Miley Cyrus to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kayla Morgan
Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is being honored with one of entertainment’s most iconic recognitions: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During a press conference on Wednesday, July 2, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Cyrus, 32, is part of the Walk of Fame’s 2026 class, placing her among a select group of entertainers whose names will be permanently cemented on Hollywood Boulevard.

The singer responded to the news on Instagram with a message full of gratitude and reflection.

“Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she wrote. “When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him.”

“We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise,” she added. “To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream.”

“This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you.”

Cyrus’ latest honor follows a period of continued creative output and recognition. She recently premiered her new film Something Beautiful at the Tribeca Festival. The movie accompanies her album of the same name, which builds on her discography including Endless Summer Vacation (2023), Plastic Hearts (2020), and Bangerz (2013), among others.

Cyrus was also named a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo in August 2024, where she became the youngest recipient of that award.

She joins a diverse and celebrated group of fellow Walk of Fame inductees for 2026, including Josh Groban, Gordon Ramsay, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Stanley Tucci, and Shaquille O’Neal.

From her beginnings as a young artist in Nashville to becoming a multi-genre musician and performer recognized on a global scale, Cyrus’ Hollywood star marks another major milestone in her evolving career.

