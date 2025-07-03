ContestsEvents
Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini Spark Collaboration Rumors on TikTok

Country artists Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini have fans talking after appearing together in a TikTok video shared Wednesday, July 2. In the clip, the two walk side by side…

Kayla Morgan
Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini speak onstage during the 11th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee
Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Country artists Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini have fans talking after appearing together in a TikTok video shared Wednesday, July 2.

In the clip, the two walk side by side down a brick pathway while a remix of Charli xcx’s “Girl, so confusing,” featuring Lorde, plays in the background. They appear during the portion of the track where Lorde sings—a moment some fans found especially symbolic.

The video quickly drew attention from fans of both artists. One TikTok user commented, “So ready for whatever this means.” Another wrote, “It’s so confusing sometimes to be a girl in country music or whatever Charli and Lorde said.”

“This is so important to my culture,” someone else added.

“Girl, so confusing” marked the first collaboration between Charli xcx and Lorde and was inspired by moments of tension in their friendship. That context has led some to believe Morris and Ballerini might be making a similar statement—or hinting at a joint project of their own.

While neither artist has confirmed any official collaboration, the visual and song choice suggest something may be in the works—or at least a message is being shared.

