Charlotte’s Piedmont Town Center Celebrates 20th Birthday With $5,000 Prize Package

This is a city scape of Charlotte NC

A $5,000 prize awaits lucky visitors at SouthPark's Piedmont Town Center. The giveaway marks two decades since this Charlotte spot transformed from fields into a bustling hub. Entries close July 11.

Winners will bask in luxury: $1,100 for spa visits, $2,400 to dine at top spots, plus $1,200 in beauty care. Eight local shops pitched in prizes, mixing food and wellness treats.

Lincoln Property Company built this mix of stores, work spaces, and homes. Wine Spectator's 2025 Restaurant Awards praised the center's food options, adding to its growing list of honors.

Want to win? Share your best center moments on Instagram. Six restaurants, including Bentley's, Del Frisco's, and Mal Pan, added gift cards to the prize pool.

The prize list keeps growing. Woodhouse Spa offers pampering sessions, H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery adds beauty fixes, while The Lash Lounge throws in eye-catching upgrades. Summit Coffee brings drinks, and Potbelly adds tasty bites.

Marking this milestone, Peppervine crafted The Lincoln Legacy drink. This fizzy mix blends bourbon with fresh lemon, sweet honey, and bubbling wine.

"Peppervine is known for its progressive American menu that highlights local farms, seasonal ingredients, wild seafood, and pasture-raised meats," said bartender Dale Woody Jones per WCNC.