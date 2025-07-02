ContestsEvents
The Rock and Jelly Roll Finally Meet: A Hug, a Song, and a Nashville Bond

For almost a decade, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and country rapper Jelly Roll have been cheering each other on from a distance. Now, they've finally met face-to-face — and yes,…

Dwayne Johnson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. // Jelly Roll attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
For almost a decade, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and country rapper Jelly Roll have been cheering each other on from a distance. Now, they’ve finally met face-to-face — and yes, the hug was worth the wait.

On Monday, June 30, the two stars posted a heartwarming Instagram video of their first in-person meeting. They laughed, hugged, and exchanged memories that run deeper than just music and movies.

“A brotherly hug almost 10 years in the making,” Johnson wrote in a touching caption. Turns out, their friendship started because of a song — and a rough time in The Rock’s life.

Back in 2017, Johnson was struggling. He said he was battling something many people deal with: mental health. “My mental wellness turned into my mental hellness,” he admitted.

Still, he pushed through the days, showing up for work while feeling empty inside. Then, something unexpected happened.

“Then a song came on through my headphones one morning on a random shuffle playlist. ‘Only’ from Jelly Roll,” Johnson said.

And it hit hard. The song’s lyrics, like “What if the darkness inside of me has finally taken my soul?” resonated deeply with him.

“The words moved me so much that I reached out to Jelly,” Johnson recalled. “I said you don’t know me and I don’t know you, but this song of yours is helping me through some stuff I’m dealing with. I just called to say thank you brother. Our bond was born.”

That bond grew over the years, and when they finally met in Nashville, Johnson brought a special gift: an old postcard from the Alamo Plaza motel in South Nashville. It’s a place that means a lot to both of them.

“This is real old-school Nashville history,” Jelly said in the video. It turns out that when Johnson was a teenager, he lived there after moving from Hawaii — during another tough chapter of his life. He stayed with a man named Downtown Bruno, someone who later became one of his closest friends.

“Just like Jelly. A very special friend,” The Rock wrote.

The whole moment — the hug, the stories, the music — reminded both men how important it is to connect with others. “Every once in a while we all get sliced up by life,” Johnson said, “but it’s amazing to see what kind of blessings and people that God and the universe will put in our lives to help us heal through our pain.”

Jelly Roll is wrapping up his Big Ass Stadium Tour with Post Malone and gearing up for more solo shows. Johnson’s next movie, The Smashing Machine, hits theaters in October.

Until then, this epic hug is a reminder that music matters, friendship heals, and sometimes the universe really does bring the right people together.

