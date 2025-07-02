Miley Cyrus Drops Music Video with Naomi Campbell for “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved”

Pop star Miley Cyrus unveiled a striking new music video on Monday. The clip, starring supermodel Naomi Campbell, is for her latest track, "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," from her album Something Beautiful.

The music video was shot in a dark warehouse, where they used dramatic shadows and wind machines to set the mood. Dressed in a black trench coat, the 55-year-old model steps in with spoken lines: "She has the perfect scent, pose, she speaks the perfect French," as noted in The Daily Mail.

"She never wears a watch, but she's never late, she's got that kind of grace, did Boticelli paint your face?" she added. Miley also opens the song singing and dancing with Naomi in matching black lingerie.

The raunchy new video drops just a week after fans accused both stars of being rude during their meet-and-greet in the UK. They made an appearance at London's Rough Trade, signing vinyl copies of the single "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," but received backlash for apparently spending more time talking to each other than to the fans waiting to meet them.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer addressed the moment days later with videos of other smiley fan interactions at the event, explaining they were only there to sign limited vinyl copies of the song, two weeks before its official release on July 11.

Columbia Records released Something Beautiful, Cyrus' ninth album, on May 30. The 13-track collection features tracks such as "End of the World" and "Easy Lover."

You can stream the visual album on Disney+ and Hulu starting July 16. Good Morning America calls it a "one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs."

Following its Tribeca Film Festival premiere on June 6, the visual album was released nationwide in theaters. Disney plans to add it to its streaming platforms in July as part of its summer schedule.

You can watch the music video for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved" now on YouTube.

Within 12 hours of its release, the video was watched over 536,000 times by fans, with more than 49,000 likes from the singer's 19.8 million YouTube subscribers. A team of nine writers composed the lyrics, mixing high fashion with pop music themes.