9 Waterfront Restaurants Offer Dining Along Charlotte’s Lakes

Scattered across two vast lakes, dining spots dot Charlotte's 71-mile stretch of waterfront views. Lake Norman's massive waters host five eateries, while Lake Wylie's winding shoreline shelters four more.

At Lake Norman, Eddie's stands in a weathered building from the 1920s. Fish fills the menu: from tender Mahi-Mahi to crisp crab cakes and sweet scallops wrapped in smoky bacon.

North Harbor Club serves fine food with water vistas. The kitchen turns out crispy duck and builds Po-Boys to order. Diners pick between fresh shrimp or flaky catfish.

In their busy kitchen, Lakehouse Bar and Grill staff pull strings of fresh pasta daily. The signature dish pairs thin linguini with bright lemon sauce and tender chicken.

Two other spots complete Lake Norman's dining scene. Southern flavors shine at Hello Sailor's bar, and Toucan's mixes food with bands playing into the night.

By Lake Wylie's waters, Papa Doc's welcomes boats to dock outside. Spicy shrimp and stuffed sandwiches keep the deck packed with hungry guests.

High above the Catawba River, The Pump House watches over Lake Wylie. Rich steaks and fresh catches match with bottles from deep wine cellars.

Drift serves fish straight from the water to the plate. Down the shore, Tony's Cantina adds Mexican spice to lakeside meals.