Register To Win: Kesha & Scissor Sisters Summer Tour

For the Kesha & Scissor Sisters Summer Tour Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on July 4, 2025 and 11:59 PM on July 13, 2025, by visiting www.kiss951.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking the station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners on July 14, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to Kesha & Scissor Sisters at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on August 5, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Kiss 95.1 and Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $150. Otherwise, WSOC-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by scrolling to the bottom of the station’s website and navigating to the button that says “General Contest Rules.”