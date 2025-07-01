Ed Sheeran Shows Up for Surprise Duet with Olivia Rodrigo at BST Hyde Park Concert in London

Last Friday at BST Hyde Park, 65,000 fans got a shock when Ed Sheeran stepped onto the stage to sing "The A Team" with Olivia Rodrigo. The June 27 show turned electric as the two stars shared the mic in London.

After the performance, Ed Sheeran shared a video of the moment on his Instagram. "Was gonna go watch the show anyway, but she hit me and asked to sing 'The A Team with her, which was such a buzz. That song turns 15 this year, and I remember playing it to rooms with no one in it in 2010, so still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour and a privilege," he wrote in the caption.

Their paths first crossed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Sitting side by side with their parents in 2022, they struck up a bond that led to this stunning Hyde Park moment.

The night marked the start of the 2025 British Summer Time (BST) series. Rodrigo blazed through 19 songs, singing hits from her albums, GUTS and Sour. Never before had she played to such a massive UK crowd.

"London, did you know you guys are my favourite city? I've had so many special moments in London, so many special moments in this park actually. This is kind of like my dream gig so I'm really stoked you guys are here with me tonight," said the "Deja Vu" singer, as noted in London World.

Stars packed the venue. James Corden watched from the wings while fellow headliner Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia's boyfriend, Louis Partridge, also joined the crowd. On stage, an all-female band backed Rodrigo as she dashed down the runway, connecting with fans.

Later on her Instagram story, the 22-year-old singer also appreciated Ed Sheeran by posting a photo of them together, writing: "what a joy and honor to sing with @teddysphotos last night. There is nobody cooler and more talented," as reported on X by @DailyRodrigo.

The show burst with energy. Bright fireworks lit up the sky while her quick costume switches kept fans intrigued. Starting strong with "bad idea right?", she ended on a high note — belting "get him back!" from atop a metal structure with her red megaphone raised high.

Just 48 hours after the exceptional performance, she did her thing again during her headlining set at the Glastonbury festival with The Cure's Robert Smith.