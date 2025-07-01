Charlotte Approves $1.53M Contract for New Animal Adoption Facility Design

City leaders backed a $1.53 million deal with Albion General Contractors, Inc. to design a fresh start for homeless pets. The new center will stand at 5400 S. Tryon St.

This marks step one in crafting a much-needed space for animals seeking homes. Teams will work side by side, mixing building know-how with smart design from the start. Short-term plans focus on getting the blueprints right.

Once drawings hit the mark, officials will strike another deal with Albion to build. Money flows from the city's 2026 spending plan, tucked into its bigger building budget. Quick action could speed up the timeline.

District 3 won the spot for this new hub. As more people flock to Charlotte, pets need more room, too. The current shelter bursts at its seams, pushing for this upgrade.

Cramped quarters plague the old building. Cats and dogs squeeze into tight spaces while waiting for adoption. The new site promises breathing room for every whisker and tail.

Designers must think through every detail. They'll sketch out cozy spots for pets, medical areas, and welcoming spaces where families can bond with future companions. Smart planning now means smoother operations later.

Building can't start until every blueprint gets approved. Yet each passing day brings this dream closer to reality. Staff members wait eagerly for more elbow room to help their furry charges.

This fresh start means better odds for Charlotte's strays. More space lets workers give better care. Plus, it makes adopting easier for kind-hearted people seeking four-legged friends.