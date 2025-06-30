The Most Popular Beverage in North Carolina

Every state has its special foods and beverage picks, and that's truly part of what makes every state so special. The United States is really a unique country, because we do have so many different cultures across the country, and each state has its own story and charm. When it comes to beverages that are popular in every state, it really varies a lot. Now, one study has pinpointed the most iconic beverage in every U.S. state, including this one.

A Celebrated and Iconic Beverage

The crew at Reader's Digest has a feature out describing the most iconic beverage in each state. "With so many worthy ways to quench your thirst, we figured it was time to share the best U.S. state beverages," they note in the piece, adding that this is a collaboration with Reader's Digest and Taste of Home. This is also their sixth installment of "America the Tasty," their attempt to find America's favorite foods and drinks.

For North Carolina, it's the famed Cheerwine. "Affectionately nicknamed the Nectar of North Carolina, this cheerful cherry soda (nope, no wine in Cheerwine) is the official soft drink of the National Barbecue & Grilling Association," Reader's Digest notes. They add that this "pairing works so well that it’s become known as a 'southern handshake': Cheerwine in one hand, barbecue in the other."