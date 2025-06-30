ContestsEvents
Rihanna’s Genre-Bending Tracks, From Dancehall to Rock

One artist. Many sounds. All Rihanna.

Kayla Morgan
Rihanna attends the Rihanna x Fenty Hair Los Angeles Launch Party at Nya Studios on June 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Rihanna’s music career is defined by range. She doesn’t stick to one genre—she explores them all. Over the years, she’s blended Caribbean roots with global sounds, proving she can shift between pop, R&B, dancehall, EDM, rock, and hip-hop with ease.

Here are some of the standout tracks—both solo and collaborations—that show Rihanna’s incredible musical flexibility.

“Pon de Replay” – Dancehall/Pop

Her debut hit blended Caribbean rhythms with mainstream pop and immediately set her apart. The title literally means “play it again,” and listeners did just that. The island influence was unmistakable—and totally fresh for the U.S. charts at the time.

“Umbrella” feat. Jay-Z – Pop/R&B/Rock

The song that made her a global superstar mixes polished R&B vocals with rock-inspired production and a memorable pop hook. The thundering beat and electric guitar give it serious edge.

“Rude Boy” – Dancehall/Pop

Returning to her roots, “Rude Boy” brings together bold Caribbean flavor and playful lyrics with a modern pop sound. It’s catchy, confident, and uniquely Rihanna.

“We Found Love” feat. Calvin Harris – EDM/Pop

This dance floor anthem marked a huge shift into electronic dance music. The emotional vocal delivery contrasts with the high-energy production—something only Rihanna could pull off so powerfully.

“FourFiveSeconds” with Kanye West & Paul McCartney – Folk/Pop/Rock

No synths. No heavy beats. Just raw vocals, acoustic guitar, and pure emotion. It was a surprising move at the time—and it worked. Rihanna’s voice carried the song’s vulnerability in a completely different way.

“Love on the Brain” – Doo-Wop/Soul/Rock

This track sounds like it came out of the 1960s, with its classic soul structure and vintage instrumentation. Her vocal performance is raw and passionate—very different from her dance hits, but just as powerful.

“Lemon” with N.E.R.D. (2017) – Hip-Hop/Electro-Funk

This unexpected collab has Rihanna rapping over a futuristic beat. She opens the track with a confident verse that’s rhythmically sharp and totally different from her usual singing style.

“Work” feat. Drake – Dancehall/R&B

With its Jamaican patois and laid-back rhythm, “Work” became a cultural moment. Rihanna embraced the dancehall vibe unapologetically, and the song’s repetitive structure only made it more hypnotic.

Rihanna doesn’t just move between genres—she masters them. Her catalog shows that versatility isn’t about trying everything. It’s about making every sound your own. Whether she’s singing over synths, strings, or steel drums, Rihanna always sounds exactly like Rihanna.

Kayla MorganWriter
